Keita brings explosiveness to Missouri's frontcourt

The trend at all levels of basketball over the past decade has been to go smaller. The ideal post player is no longer a 7-foot, back-to-the-basket player, but instead one who can guard on the perimeter and potentially knock down jump shots.
While Jeremiah Tilmon provided Missouri four years of stability in the post, he was a throwback player. He often struggled to guard quicker players on the perimeter. That should be no problem for 2021 Tiger commit Yaya Keita.
Between incoming transfers and freshmen, Missouri is expected to have eight new players on its roster this fall. Keita is Part 7 of the Missourian’s series on MU’s roster additions.
Who he is
Keita was the last player to commit to coach Cuonzo Martin’s 2021 class prior to his senior season at De Smet High School in St. Louis. The center made his way to De Smet after being born in the West African nation of Mali. He chose Missouri over offers from Iowa, Saint Louis and Missouri State.
He committed to Missouri in early September after a short junior season that shaped him into a defensive force. Keita’s senior season saw De Smet finish in a disappointing fourth place in the Metro Catholic Conference and failing make the state tournament.
That fourth-place finish did not stop Keita from showing off the tools that make him such an intriguing prospect. Defensively, the center is a monster. At 6-foot-10, 230 pounds and with room to add to that frame, he competes with big men down low while swatting everything his arms can reach. His soccer background from childhood in Mali gives him quick feet on the perimeter, allowing the big man to move with guards and smaller frontcourt players.
Keita is relatively new to basketball, and his offensive skills are still developing. He shows the potential of a face-up game in the post with the ability to score in back-to-the-basket situations.
Lobs and putbacks at the rim likely will be Keita’s bread and butter as a freshman. His ability to dunk everything, along with a relentless motor for offensive rebounds, should help a Tiger team that was just average in offensive rebounding in 2020-21.
How he fits the Tigers
The center will be a welcome addition to a team that lost significant frontcourt pieces Tilmon and Mitchell Smith to graduation. At 6-10, Keita will probably be the tallest player in Martin’s rotation after Jordan Wilmore played sparingly as a freshman.
Keita’s combination of athleticism and effort means he should see the court early. At the defensive end, he has the capability to be an anchor for the Tigers. The center has the potential to check SEC big men like Garrison Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe. His versatility comes in with the potential to hedge screens against SEC playmakers like Tennessee’s Justin Powell and Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly.
Like most of the incoming pieces for Missouri, offense is Keita’s question mark. He will be capable of running the floor in transition for a coach who wants to play faster. Game film also shows his raw ability to step out and drive to the basket. That could be a valuable asset as basketball continually emphasizes spacing.
What will not be in question is his effort on both ends on the floor. That, combined with the almost certainty of rim-rattling dunks in Mizzou Arena, should make Keita a fan favorite.