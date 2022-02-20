MU's Yaya Keita will miss the remainder of the season after getting surgery on his left knee Friday. It is unclear on what particular part of the knee needed surgery.
“It’s always hard to see a player go down with an injury, and we are really hurt for Yaya,” Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said.
Keita last appeared against Vanderbilt on Feb. 8 but then went down with a knee injury. He played in 21 games this season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.9 minutes.
Painfully for the 6-foot-8 big man, this is his second knee injury in two years. A torn ACL in his right knee kept him out of his senior season at De Smet in St. Louis.
“He’s worked extremely hard to get back into game shape this season after missing his senior year of high school, and we were hoping it would be a different outcome. After looking at all the options, Yaya, his family and our athletic training staff determined what was best for his long-term success. Yaya continues to be an important part of our team, and we wish him a healthy recovery," Martin added in the team's press statement.
Missouri's roster that started with 12 players is now down to 10. Freshman Sean Durugordon decided to go into the transfer portal in January.