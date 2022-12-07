The storied showdown between Missouri men's basketball and Kansas went dormant after the Tigers left the Big 12 following the 2011-12 season, but it was renewed this past season, when Missouri lost 102-65 on Dec. 11 in Lawrence, Kansas.
This season, the Border War returns to Columbia for the first time since 2012. Matt Tait — the sports editor and Kansas men's basketball beat writer for the Lawrence Journal-World sports editor and KUsports.com — spoke with the Missourian on Wednesday about the history of the rivalry and what fans can expect from this year's Jayhawks.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What did it mean to have the Border War renewed in men's basketball last season?
I think it's important for it to be back in basketball, because basketball is one of the two major sports. And obviously, Missouri came to Lawrence last year, and it didn't go so well for the Tigers, and it went wonderfully well for KU. So, I think it's great that this is a home-and-home thing. They had to come in to Allen Fieldhouse last year and deal with that; now, KU has to go to Columbia and deal with that.
It doesn't matter who's ranked what. It doesn't matter what each team's record is. It doesn't matter who the players are. It's just different. You can show up with a far better team and be expected to win (at) either place, and because of the way this rivalry has always been, that might not happen.
I think it's been a lot of fun in Lawrence, and people have really gotten into the idea that the rivalry's back. It certainly was that way last year, and I think everybody's ready for it again this year.
What key pieces did Kansas lose from its national championship team? What fresh faces have come in, and how have they performed this season?
They lost six or seven guys from last year's team that were a huge part of that run to the title, and (it's) never easy to replace guys like that. But I think Kansas got enough back from that team that it's a really good blend of some veteran experience with some talented newcomers. Kevin McCullar (is) part of that. He's a talented newcomer because he transferred here from Texas Tech, but he's also a veteran of college basketball. So, that's sort of that sweet spot.
Then you're looking at Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris — a Columbia native, as a matter of fact — and those are two starters on that national championship team. So you've got that experience and that kind of leadership, and then you're talking about some of the younger guys that were on the team last year taking the next step, and then some of these freshmen that have come in, Gradey Dick being the most notable of them. He's started every game for them this year. He's averaging 15.3 points, and his 24 3-pointers are (third) in the Big 12. He's a talented kid, five-star recruit, really has made an impact already, and there's still a lot of room for him to improve and get better, too.
You mentioned younger players gelling with the guys that have come back. How did this team gel in Kansas' first four games without coach Bill Self?
They're all very familiar with (assistant coach) Norm Roberts, who was in charge of the program for that suspension, and they like him. He's been around forever, and he's very much aligned with with Coach Self and what Kansas is and what they do and how they do it. It was different, for sure, but I think they made it through really well. Early in the season, they don't always look like they're clicking, and I thought that that four-game stretch was a pretty good four-game stretch for them.
Which game do you think the Jayhawks have looked the most impressive in, and what didn't go as well against Tennessee?
I thought they looked really good in their win against Wisconsin, because they had to fight and close that one out. They almost gave it away, and they won in overtime, but (Wisconsin is) a tough team. That's a team that plays tough defense and didn't give up anything easy. The final score in OT was 69-68, so you're not scoring a ton; you're not up and down the floor in the 80s like they've done against a lot of these other teams, so I thought that was good for them.
The Duke game, same type of thing. They had to execute and make some plays at winning time and (at) both ends of the floor, and they did that and did it enough to get out of there with a win.
The other night, they played Seton Hall at home ,and Seton Hall had a bunch of athletes, good length, a tough team, physical, intense. And KU was a 10-point favorite, and I thought that was way too much. I thought Seton Hall was gonna give them a game, and then KU blew the doors off and won 91-65. Again, part of that was being at home, part of that was their defensive intensity, and part of that was Seton Hall (couldn't) make a shot all night, so that all factors in.
You mentioned the Tennessee loss — I think (Kansas) was dead. I think they had to scratch and fight to get by NC State in the first round of that Bahamas tournament, and then they had to do the same in OT against Wisconsin. And Tennessee went to overtime in their semifinal game, so it's not like KU had to play more or had that excuse. I think it wore on (Kansas) a little harder, and they didn't execute, they didn't play team basketball, they didn't make shots, and you do that against a good team, and you're gonna get what you what you deserve.
The weirdest thing about the Tennessee loss was Tennessee turned it over 17 times in the first half and (24) for the game and won easily, and that doesn't happen very often. So, that tells you how off Kansas was that night.
What do you think is the strongest part of Kansas' game so far and a weak spot that could be exploited?
We already mentioned Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris, and I think they've been their biggest strengths by far. Those two guys have shown they're ready for their new roles and to be leaders and faces of the team, and they've taken that and been really serious about it.
Their defense hasn't been great in half-court settings, and their ball-screen defense is something that Self has really been frustrated by. But their defensive intensity leads to transition, steals and chaos that they create when teams are bringing it up that lead to a lot of easy baskets, and they've got active hands all over the place.
When they play small — and by small, we're talking about a 6-foot-7 five man, KJ Adams Jr., who's a great athlete, and he's not your typical 6-foot-10 center. But he can run, and they can switch all over the floor, and they can create problems for teams with their defense.
The biggest area of struggle that they've had is definitely at the five position. Because Adams is not a true center — he's not a true power forward type of player — they don't have a guy that they can throw the ball into and he can score with his back to the basket.
They've got two freshman and a sophomore who are 6-foot-10, 6-foot-11 that they want to see emerge — we're talking about Ernest Udeh Jr., Zuby Ejiofor and Zach Clemence. Zach is a sophomore and was here for last year's run, but none of those guys have found comfort yet. None of those guys have found their role yet, and they're still young and learning, so, they haven't been able to use them a lot. That's caused some problems, because (they don't have) somebody they can throw it into, but it also affects rim protection (and) defensive issues with not having a true big out there in the paint.
Has Dajuan Harris talked about the matchup, coming back to Columbia and reuniting with former Rock Bridge teammate Isiaih Mosley?
I talked to him quite a bit this summer about that — right after Mosley committed to Missouri. They're like brothers, first of all. They're not close friends; they're like brothers, so, Dajuan could not stop smiling as soon as I asked him about it. This was in June, and he would have played the next day.
I know they've been texting back and forth about it and maybe not this week, necessarily. But I'm sure a little ... definitely when that happened and when it was clear that he was going to be at Mizzou and they were gonna play each other.
We'll see how much they match up. Dajuan said he'd guard whoever. If that's who he's got to guard, he'll guard him. I think the idea there will be that neither one of those guys is gonna let the other guy get anything, and they know each other so well, and they know each other's game so well that they both expect to lock the other one up, and we'll see how it goes.
Can Kansas repeat and win the national championship again?
When you combine the experience from last year with the the leadership that this team has, the talent that they have, the newcomers that they have and if they can figure out their defense and be the type of typical Kansas Bill Self defense that they want to be, I don't see any reason they can't make a run.
They have a tough schedule. The Big 12 is loaded again, and we'll know a lot more about how ready this team is to make that type of run after we see how they handle the Big 12 gantlet, because that'll test them, and that'll get them ready. And if they make it through that or win the conference, then you're starting to think that this is a team that has another run in them.