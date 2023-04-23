Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
Brown can return to Columbia for a fifth season but has generated NBA buzz after a stellar 2022-23 campaign, where he led MU in scoring and rebounding and helped the Tigers reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. His efforts in the regular season helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors.
His decision to declare does not necessarily mean that he won't opt to return to Columbia. Sunday was the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft while keeping their eligibility. Now, Brown can get feedback from teams before the May 31 deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to school.
Ahead of that date, Brown can participate in the NBA Draft Combine on May 16-18 in Chicago. Missouri coach Dennis Gates said no one will know what Brown will decide until after the combine.
Brown appeared in a recent NBA mock draft by ESPN, which had the San Antonio Spurs selecting him in the second round, No. 43 overall. His scoring jumped from 12.5 points per game as a junior, to 15.8 points per game last season. Under Gates, Brown also significantly improved from beyond the 3-point line. He made 45.5% on 3.3 attempts per game from deep last season, up from just 20.6% in 2021-22.
Should Brown decide to keep his name in the draft and hear it called on June 22, he would be the fifth player from MU to be drafted since 2010. Michael Porter Jr. is the most recent MU draftee after he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 14th pick in the 2018 draft.