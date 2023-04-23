Kobe Brown speaks to reporters (copy)

Missouri forward Kobe Brown speaks to reporters Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Brown declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday, while maintaining his college eligibility for next season.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Missouri men's basketball forward Kobe Brown declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. 

Brown can return to Columbia for a fifth season but has generated NBA buzz after a stellar 2022-23 campaign, where he led MU in scoring and rebounding and helped the Tigers reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. His efforts in the regular season helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors.

  Missouri men's basketball reporter. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

