On Thursday night, Kobe Brown could become the first Missouri player selected in the NBA Draft since Michael Porter Jr. in 2018.
Brown would be the 50th player selected in program history.
The draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will begin at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ABC (first round only) and ESPN.
At the NBA Draft combine in May, Brown measured at 6-foot-6½ without shoes. He weighed in at 252 pounds with a 7-¾ wingspan, the 14th longest among the 66 players that tested in that category. Scouts cite his versatility, size and shooting ability as appealing skills to teams.
Brown has worked out for a variety of teams in preparation for the draft, including the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.
Here’s where multiple outlets have Brown mocked to ahead of the draft:
Sacramento Kings: The Kings have been a popular prediction for Brown. ESPN’s latest mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo has Sacramento selecting Brown in the second round with the 38th overall pick, which it acquired from the Pacers. This is also the same spot Sam Gillenwater of On3 has Brown landing.
Portland Trail Blazers: Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected Brown to be selected by Sacramento in a mock draft in May, but in his latest prognostications, he has the Trail Blazers taking Brown with the 43rd overall pick, which they acquired from the Atlanta Hawks.
San Antonio Spurs: Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports has Brown pairing up with coach Greg Popovich and the Spurs with the 45th overall pick, which San Antonio acquired from the Toronto Raptors.
Indiana Pacers: The Pacers acquired the 40th overall pick in this year’s draft from the Nuggets in a trade Wednesday, and Sports Illustrated’s Matt Babcock has Brown being selected in that spot.
D’Moi Hodge is not considered as highly touted a prospect as Brown but still has been viewed as a top-100 player in this year’s draft cycle by multiple outlets, including The Athletic, CBS, ESPN and Yahoo.
Missouri’s leading 3-point shooter and steals leader from last season has worked out for the Pacers, Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.
There is a chance — although slim— Hodge could be selected toward the end of the two-round draft, and he’ll perhaps end up in the NBA G League, with the opportunity to work his way up to the NBA.
