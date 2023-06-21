From left, Nick Honor, D'Moi Hodge, Noah Carter and Kobe Brown regroup (copy)

Missouri's D’Moi Hodge (5) and Kobe Brown (24) regroup with teammates during a timeout against Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Brown and Hodge have both worked out with several teams ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft and now wait to see if and when their names will be called.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

On Thursday night, Kobe Brown could become the first Missouri player selected in the NBA Draft since Michael Porter Jr. in 2018.

Brown would be the 50th player selected in program history.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu