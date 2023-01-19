Missouri men's basketball improved back to .500 in SEC play by defeating No. 25 Arkansas 79-76 in the two teams' second meeting of the season. The Tigers built some confidence ahead of their game Saturday, which they’ll need as No. 4 Alabama comes to Columbia.
Kobe Brown, help from the bench and gritty play: Takeaways from MU’s win over Arkansas
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Jaden Lewis
Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
More Mizzou hoops coverage
Pete Bland
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.