Missouri men’s basketball star Kobe Brown held a meet-and-greet at Kia of Columbia on Monday afternoon.

Brown was greeted by a long line of fans, with one in attendance yelling “one more year.” Among the crowd were plenty of parents with their children alongside them. Brown signed memorabilia from posters, basketballs and jerseys while taking photos with fans.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu