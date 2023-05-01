Missouri men’s basketball star Kobe Brown held a meet-and-greet at Kia of Columbia on Monday afternoon.
Brown was greeted by a long line of fans, with one in attendance yelling “one more year.” Among the crowd were plenty of parents with their children alongside them. Brown signed memorabilia from posters, basketballs and jerseys while taking photos with fans.
“All of this is great, it’s fun to come and see everybody,” Brown said. “It’s really cool, I’m really blessed to be in the position I am and to be supported by so many great fans. I love it.”
Brown wasn’t the only Tiger at the Kia meet-and-greet event. Ben Sternberg, DeAndre Gholston, Nick Honor and Noah Carter also attended and took photos with young fans as well.
Brown speaks on decision
On April 23, Brown officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft with the option to return to MU for the 2023-24 season. So far it’s been a positive process for Brown.
“I’m hearing a lot of good things,” Brown said. “I’m not allowed to disclose it right now, but I’m hearing a lot of good things. So I’m happy with where I am.”
Brown plans to attend the NBA Combine in Chicago, which will be held at Wintrust Arena from May 16-18. He’ll head back to Chicago sometime this week to continue his training, before the combine begins in less than three weeks.
As for a potential return to the Tigers, NIL will not factor into whether or not Brown will return, the forward said. Instead, it will be the feedback given to him by the NBA.
“Just if I’m not drafted or if I’m not in a position where I’m guaranteed anything or something like that,” Brown said regarding what it would take for him to return.
The NBA Draft will be held June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ABC will show the first round only, while ESPN will broadcast both the first and second rounds.