Draft Combine Basketball (copy)

Missouri forward Kobe Brown talks to the media during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine on May 18 in Chicago. Brown reportedly will keep his name in the draft, meaning he will forgo his final season of college eligibility. The deadline to remove his name from the draft was 10:59 p.m. CDT Wednesday.

 Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

The wait is over, the decision has officially been made. Missouri star Kobe Brown is keeping his name in the 2023 NBA Draft and forgoing his final season of college eligibility. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Brown's decision comes on the final day for college players to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward participated in the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May. 

