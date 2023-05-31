The wait is over, the decision has officially been made. Missouri star Kobe Brown is keeping his name in the 2023 NBA Draft and forgoing his final season of college eligibility. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
Brown's decision comes on the final day for college players to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward participated in the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May.
Originally a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019 from Huntsville, Alabama, Brown improved in each of his four seasons with MU and led the Tigers in both points and rebounds in the past two seasons.
His 2022-23 All-SEC first-team campaign is likely to go down as one of the most memorable in recent MU history.
Brown was one of three players from MU's 2021-22 team to stay for Dennis Gates' first season at the helm. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while knocking down 45.5% of his 3-pointers — up from 20.6% in the previous season.
Described as the team's MVP by Gates, Brown helped lead the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2010, their first ever SEC Tournament semifinals appearance and the third-most wins by a Missouri team this millennium with 25.
He'll have the chance to be the first Tiger selected in the draft since the Denver Nuggets took Michael Porter Jr. with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Brown's latest draft projection
ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released a NBA Mock Draft on Wednesday morning that has the Atlanta Hawks selecting Brown in the second round with the No. 46 overall pick, which was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks also possess the No. 15 overall pick. Brown ending up in Atlanta would pair him with former MU coach Quin Snyder, who coached the Tigers from 1999-2006.
Earlier in May, Brown also was mocked by various outlets to team's such as the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, all with second-round picks.
The 2023 NBA Draft will be held June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will air on both ABC and ESPN at 7 p.m. CDT.