Missouri's Kobe Brown goes for two (copy)

Missouri's Kobe Brown goes up after getting fouled by Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan on March 18 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Brown has been at the NBA Draft Combine since Tuesday, and current projections and mock drafts have him as a potential early second-round selection.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Thursday marked the final day of the NBA Draft Combine. On June 22, 58 players will hear their name called for the 2023 NBA Draft. One of those names could very well be Missouri’s Kobe Brown.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound star forward has been at the combine in Chicago since it began Tuesday. Brown still has the option to return to MU, but if he hears his name called next month, where is he currently being projected to go?

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu