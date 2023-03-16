SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, 16 teams will fall out of the NCAA Tournament. Behind the heroics of Kobe Brown, Missouri wasn't one of them.
The No. 7-seeded Tigers defeated No. 10 Utah State 76-65 at Golden 1 Center, and their star was at the heart of the win.
While MU moved on, there was a moment when a victory seemed to be slipping away from the two-point underdogs. After leading for most of the first half, Missouri found itself going back and forth with Utah State, showcasing the meaning of "March Madness." The Aggies took their first lead of the second half with a Daniel Akin dunk with 10:46 to go.
Missouri then turned the ball over, forcing Dennis Gates to call a timeout. It seemed as if the momentum had shifted in favor of Utah State, which had the opportunity to go up two possessions.
But then Kobe Brown, the heart and soul for MU's successful season, arrived.
"I was just trying to tell my team 'It's not over, they're up two points. We've been leading this whole time,'" Brown said.
Out of the timeout, Brown poked the ball away from Utah State's Sean Bairstow, leading to a reverse dunk and a tied game at 49. The Aggies regained the lead, again through Akin, but it would be their last one.
Brown, who leads the Tigers in 3-point percentage, buried back-to-back 3-pointers to extend MU's lead to four, before split free throws put him on a personal 7-0 run.
Utah State responded with a 2, but the Tigers extended their lead to six as Brown cashed in his third triple. Brown scored 12 straight points for MU in a four-minute timespan.
"I can tell you that, ultimately, when he started making some shots in the second half, he immediately made eye contact (with me)," Gates said. "He said 'he's here,' and I said 'yes you are. We can see.'"
MU closed out Utah State, giving the program its first NCAA Tournament win in 4,745 days. Behind D'Moi Hodge's 23 points, Brown finished with 19 on 7-of-8 shooting.
"I knew I had to help my team out as much as I could," Brown said. "It just kind of happened to go that way for me in the swing of things and it was kind of back-to-back."
Brown also led all players with eight rebounds, all of which came on the defensive end. He also finished second behind Sean East II (+14) with a +12 plus-minus.
"What he means to us is this: He is our SEC player of the year," Gates said. "Not just Student Athlete of the Year, he's our first-team all-American, AP poll, whatever poll you want to makeup, he's that for us. ... He's our MVP."
Defensively, to go along with an outstanding defensive-rebounding effort, Brown notched three steals and added a block on Akin.
MU's versatility caused all kinds of fits for the Aggies. Along with Brown, Noah Carter and Aidan Shaw possess the ability to guard players near the perimeter. Carter finished with 10 points and six rebounds. While Shaw recorded just a rebound, his defensive presence was felt as he often guarded Bairstow, the Aggies' leading scorer. Utah State, one of the nations best 3-point shooting teams, was held to 4-of-24 shooting from behind the arc.
For the team, Thursday's win was a special one, especially for Brown. He played in the Tigers' last trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 when they came up winless, losing to Oklahoma.
Last season, Brown led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, but MU missed the NCAA Tournament with a 12-21 record. Fast forward a year later, the Tigers will be looking to advance to the Sweet 16 when they face No. 15-seeded Princeton on Saturday in Sacramento.
"I was trying to hold back some tears because it was a lot of our dreams to really be here to begin with," Brown said. "A lot of these guys hadn't been here before. I was blessed, a couple of us were blessed to be here once and we all lost in the first round. So being able to get past the first round, man, is surreal for us, and we're enjoying it."