The Missouri men’s basketball roster experienced plenty of turnover in the past four seasons, but one player remained a constant: Kobe Brown.
Brown started 118 of the 123 games he played over his{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}those{/span} four seasons in Columbia, recording more than 1,300 points and 700 rebounds. He added 205 assists, 134 steals and 64 blocks.
He was the only player in the country last season to shoot 55% from the field and make 40% of his 3-pointers, becoming the first player in the Southeastern Conference to do it since the 1992-93 season.
After leading MU to a turnaround 2022-23 season, Brown declared for the NBA Draft, where he elected to keep his name ahead of the May 31 deadline. Now that Brown is officially staying in the June 22 draft — he is projected to be selected in the second round — here are six moments that helped shaped his legacy at Missouri.
Nov. 21, 2021: OT in Jacksonville
Only three players returned for what would be Cuonzo Martin’s final season as MU’s head coach. That included Brown, who would begin to establish himself as the Tigers’ No. 1 guy in the 2021-22 campaign. After starting the season 2-1, the Tigers faced SMU in the Jacksonville Classic semifinal.
Against the Mustangs, Brown helped Missouri overcome a double-digit deficit with 19 of his 24 points coming in the second half and overtime. He also grabbed seven rebounds to go along with two assists, a steal and a block. After Brown’s second assist to Ronnie DeGray III in overtime to tie the game at 68, the Huntsville, Alabama, native cashed in a 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play to give Missouri the lead for good. The Tigers held on for a 80-75 victory over an SMU team that went on to win 24 games.
Jan. 8, 2022: Breaking ‘Bama
Coming off a blowout loss to 18th-ranked Kentucky, a below-.500 Missouri team returned home to face a solid No. 15 Alabama squad coming off a three-point victory over a ranked LSU team. Alabama came into Mizzou Arena as double-digit point favorites.
But on Jan. 8, 2022, Missouri was the better team and Brown was the best player on the court.
Shooting 69% from the floor, Brown put together an SEC Player of the Week performance with a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double. He also went 10-of-11 from the free throw line while dishing out four assists and a block.
Missouri trailed 43-40 going into the break before outscoring the Crimson Tide 52-43 over the final 20 minutes. Brown knocked down four game-sealing free throws with less than seconds to play as the Tigers outlasted Alabama 92-86. It would be the most points MU scored during the 2021-22 season and the third straight time Nate Oats’ team left Columbia with a loss.
Dec. 22 and 28, 2022: Brown’s bullish week
Few people knew where Missouri stood after 11 games of the 2022-23 season — Dennis Gates’ opening 11 games in charge. After starting 9-0 against mid-major teams, the Tigers were crushed by Kansas and then avoided a second straight loss with a buzzer-beater against Central Florida.
Up next: two nationally respected programs in No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky. In dominating fashion, the Tigers claimed Braggin’ Rights over the Fighting Illini, who they beat 93-71 in St. Louis. Six days later, Missouri picked up its third ever victory over the Wildcats in a 89-75 win it controlled from start to finish.
Brown was at the forefront of both season-defining victories. Over the course of the two games, he combined for 61 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals. His 31 points against Illinois were the most by a Tiger in Braggin’ Rights history and the most by an MU player over a ranked team since 2005. It was also the first 30-points, eight-assists performance by a Missouri player since 2001.
The back-to-back dominating victories propelled MU into the AP Top 25 for the first time all season and showed that Missouri was to be taken seriously. Brown was named the SEC Player of the Week and won the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week after the Illinois game.
Jan. 28, 2023: Final SEC/Big 12 Challenge
A month after dismantling Illinois and Kentucky, Brown recorded his ninth career double-double during a 78-61 victory over longtime rival Iowa State.
Brown led the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three assists and steals.
Missouri shot 49.1% from the field against one of the best defensive teams in the nation.
Brown shot 66.7% from the field against the Cyclones, who were ranked No. 12 at the time, as MU came out on top in the final edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
March 8, 2023: The SEC Tournament semifinals
Through 10 seasons in the SEC, Missouri had never made it past the quarterfinals in the SEC Tournament. On March 8, the No. 4-seeded Tigers faced off against fifth-seeded Tennessee for the second time of the season. Behind 26 points from D’Moi Hodge and 24 from Brown, the Tigers pulled away from the Vols to win 79-71.
Brown grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, two steals and three assists. For the first time in 11 tries, MU advanced the SEC Tournament semifinals.
March 16, 2023: Breaking a decade of drought
Trailing 49-47 against Utah State, it seemed as if the 13 year long drought would continue.
Missouri had not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010. Cincinnati, Norfolk State, Florida State and Oklahoma made sure that didn’t happen, and seven MU teams within that span didn’t make the big dance.
The Aggies, for a while, appeared to be the next team in line to pile on, but Brown came up clutch. He scored 12 consecutive points during a four-minute timespan when the Tigers needed it most in the second half, and MU advanced with a 76-65 victory.
Brown finished with 19 points, eight defensive rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block against the Aggies. After the game Gates said: “He’s our first-team All-American, AP Poll, whatever poll you want to make up, he’s that for us. … He’s our MVP.”
Missouri’s star player expressed his emotion after the game as MU picked up its first NCAA Tournament victory in 4,745 days.
“I was trying to hold back some tears,” Brown said, “because it was a lot of our dreams to really be here to begin with.”