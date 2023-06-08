The Missouri men’s basketball roster experienced plenty of turnover in the past four seasons, but one player remained a constant: Kobe Brown.

Brown started 118 of the 123 games he played over his{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}those{/span} four seasons in Columbia, recording more than 1,300 points and 700 rebounds. He added 205 assists, 134 steals and 64 blocks.

  Reporter, Fall 2022