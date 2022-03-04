OK guys, let's do some dancing.
Yes, the NCAA Tournaments are very close to starting, with both the men's and women's fields looking interesting. Am I excited? Yes. Am I going to get to cover any games? Probably not.
I have concocted a plan to do it, I just don't think my bosses will give me the green light. Unless Missouri wins the men's SEC Tournament like we're all expecting, it doesn't seem likely.
In the meantime, let's just be happy we're going to get some #AnthonyAndMattInTampa content in Florida. Huge for the brand.
But with the tournaments starting and the big dance just weeks away, we may be nearing the end of the cult-classic Kristensen Men's Top 25. I know I'll have at least one more before the NCAA Tournament, but after that? We may just be looking at some onions, Jim. Major onions.
Maybe I'll do a final one after the tournament ends and possibly a way-too-early ranking for next season, but we'll see. I'm still in shock they're letting me do this, honestly. Let's not push our luck.
Here are those rankings you asked for.
Rankings
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Duke (+3)
4. Kansas (-1)
5. Auburn (-1)
6. Kentucky (+1)
7. Wisconsin (+3)
8. Baylor (+3)
9. Purdue (-4)
10. Arkansas (+4)
11. Tennessee (+1)
12. Texas Tech (-3)
T13. Villanova
T13. Providence (-3)
15. USC (+2)
16. UCLA (+2)
17. Illinois (-1)
18. Houston (+1)
19. Murray State (+1)
20. St. Mary's (+2)
21. Colorado State
22. Iowa (New)
23. Connecticut (+1)
24. South Dakota State (New)
25. North Texas
Conference watch: Big Ten (6), SEC (4), Big 12 (3), Pac-12 (3), Big East (3), West Coast (2), Ohio Valley (1), American Athletic (1), Summit League (1), Conference USA (1)
Ones to watch: Vermont, TCU, Ohio State, Texas, San Francisco, Boise State, UAB
Dropped out: Ohio State (15), Texas (23)
What do you want me to do?
Look, I recognize these rankings might be a bit strange. But, it seemed like every team lost this past week.
This was hard.
I was tempted to move Arizona down a bit but decided not to because of the rest of the field dropping games. Difficult but fun times. Very fun times.
Fine, I'll say it.
This is March.
The new kids
We've got two new guys on the block this week.
We'll start with Iowa. I haven't been overly high on the Hawkeyes like a lot of other people have. But, their metrics are good.
Iowa is ranked No. 14 in KenPom and picked up a tough road win against Michigan. Even though I don't think the Wolverines are the best and I will be visibly frustrated if they make the NCAA Tournament over a team I feel deserved it more, that's a tough place to get a win. Welcome to the party, Iowa.
Next is South Dakota State. Are the Jackrabbits my new Wyoming? Should I start this agenda? Maybe.
No team even comes close to South Dakota State in the Summit League. No, not even Kansas City, which beat Missouri by 14 points. I know you remember it.
But SDSU is a solid team that could surprise some people come tournament time. The Jackrabbits should waltz through the Summit League Tournament and then have to hope for a decent seeding in the NCAA Tournament. They're a sleeper for a run for sure.
The tributes we lost
Honestly, these are probably both a little overdue.
I have overrated Ohio State for a long time. Truthfully, the Buckeyes are a decent team. They'll be in the tournament. They could win a couple games but they keep losing games they should win.
Ohio State has lost two of its past four games. Those losses? Maryland and Nebraska. Nebraska. That's just rancid. The Buckeyes picked up two straight wins, so they're still in the 'Ones to watch' spot, but they are no longer among the elite.
The other is Texas — another team that could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament. However, depending on seeding and matchups, I could see the Longhorns as a first-round exit.
While Texas' recent form isn't that bad, the play has been concerning. I don't think a one-point win against a pretty mediocre West Virginia team is an accomplishment. But, Texas has some talent and it should be ranked. I am just disappointed.