Well my friends, it happened. I no longer have Wyoming in my top 25.
Two losses in a row, even though they weren't bad losses, will do that. I'm proud of the journey. As they say, don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. And maybe, just maybe, our paths will cross again.
Until then, so long, partner.
It has been a wild week of men's college basketball. Tripleovertime between Xavier and Providence and upsets. All the fun things about college basketball. In the very near future, we'll have a bracket. How cool is that? I love March.
But as I type this and my neighbor's rooster continues to make its rooster noise for the 14th and 15th times of the day (yes, I count), I can't help but be annoyed. Is it Wyoming? Is it that every time I have a team move a few spots it loses? Is it the rooster?
It's probably the last one because since I typed what is above, it has cawed six more times. But I also have my annoyance with my own top 25. It seems that at this point, Gonzaga is the only safe team. Maybe that brings some of my annoyance to the forefront.
Anyway, here are those rankings you asked for.
Rankings
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Kansas (+2)
4. Auburn (-1)
5. Purdue (+2)
6. Duke (-2)
7. Kentucky (-1)
8. Texas Tech
9. Providence
10. Wisconsin
11. Baylor
12. Tennessee (+2)
13. Villanova (+2)
14. Arkansas (+3)
15. Ohio State (+2)
16. Illinois (-5)
17. UCLA (-4)
18. USC (+4)
19. Houston (-3)
20. Murray State (+1)
21. Colorado State (+3)
22. St. Mary's (New)
23. Texas (-4)
24. Connecticut (New)
25. North Texas (New)
Conference watch: Big 10 (5), Big 12 (4), SEC (4), Pac-12 (3), Big East (3), West Coast (2), Ohio Valley (1), American Athletic (1), Mountain West (1), Conference USA (1)
Ones to watch: Wyoming, Vermont, Wake Forest, South Dakota State, Michigan State, Notre Dame
Dropped out: Marquette (20), Michigan State (23), Wyoming (25)
The tributes we lost
It's not hard to see why any of these teams are no longer in the top 25. Marquette has been on a bad run of form. Michigan State forgot what a win is. Wyoming dropped two games in a row.
Marquette sold me dreams for a bit. Heck, it sold everyone dreams. Shaka Smart is still having a good season with that team, but maybe they weren't really one of the best 25 teams in the country at any point.
Michigan State, to put it bluntly, has been awful recently. The Spartans have lost five of their past seven games and simply have not played good basketball. Coach Tom Izzo's team should be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but MSU won't make it far with this kind of form.
Wyoming lost to New Mexico in The Pit and on the road against Colorado State. When ranked 22 and then 25, that cannot happen. The Cowboys are also a lock for March and should be fine to win a game or two if the draw is kind.
The new kids
Welcome back to two old friends and hello to a new kid.
Connecticut responded after some losses with four consecutive wins in a tough Big East. That's not an easy thing to do. The Huskies are playing some of their best basketball of the season at the right time.
St. Mary's might be a yo-yo team. The Gaels host Gonzaga in their next game and, if we're being honest, will probably lose. It's kind of the same cycle for St. Mary's all the time. Play well, get ranked, get stomped by the Zags, fall out of the rankings, repeat. Maybe St. Mary's breaks the habit, but probably not.
Then we have North Texas. A fully new kid and a team that I haven't paid a ton of attention to until recently. The Mean Green have quality wins against Drake and Wichita State and their losses aren't bad. Sure, Conference USA isn't the best competition, but there's something to be said about having one conference loss just days away from March. North Texas could be a sleeper team for a run in the NCAA Tournament.