Well, this is new. I am also opening myself up to some bullying. This should be fun and maybe a little silly.
Welcome to a new weekly thing I'll be doing for the Missourian — my personal Top 25 for men's college basketball. Before you ask, no, I won't be ranking Missouri. Unless the Tigers turn things around drastically, that won't happen.
But there are some teams that you probably won't expect to see, others you do. Some that unanimously were voted for by the AP, others that haven't received a vote all season. Maybe there's a reason I'm the only person who thinks a specific team should be ranked.
But you're here to read the ramblings of a 5-foot-9 (on a good day) kid who's only ever played one year of basketball's opinion.
That one year? Second grade.
Yes, I am qualified.
But you're probably wondering what criteria I use, why I use said criteria, what goes into it and pretty much anything else that comes to mind. Really, I am going to use a mix of KenPom, the NCAA NET, my personal eye test, strength of schedule, my personal opinions on a certain roster and gut feeling.
No, I don't get a vote in the AP Poll. Maybe someday, but today is not that day.
But enough of my ramblings and nonsense, you're here for a reason — to see if you agree or disagree, love me or hate me, like me or loathe me. With all that said, please keep in mind that this is being written before the Illinois-Maryland and Michigan State-Wisconsin games, so this could all change very quickly.
Rankings
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Arizona
4. UCLA
5. Baylor
6. Kansas
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Purdue
10. Wisconsin
11. Texas Tech
12. Houston
13. Michigan State
14. LSU
15. Ohio State
16. Illinois
17. Iowa State
18. Xavier
19. Providence
20. Connecticut
21. Villanova
22. Loyola Chicago
23. Davidson
24. Indiana
25. Wyoming
Conference watch: Big 10 (6), Big 12 (4), Big East (4), SEC (3), PAC 12 (2), Atlantic Coast (1), American Athletic (1), Mountain West (1), Missouri Valley (1), Atlantic 10 (1)
Ones to watch: Colorado State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, San Diego State, BYU, San Francisco, BYU, Miami, Murray State, pretty much any team not ranked from the Big 12
Auburn on top
Yes, I do believe that Auburn is the No. 1 team in the country based on what we've seen. I still have some reservations that the Tigers can get it done in the SEC and NCAA tournaments, but I like what they're doing. Jabari Smith could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Walker Kessler is playing very well. Overall, Auburn has just looked like the best team in the country for a bit.
If you think I should've given that spot to Gonzaga, I can respect that. I'll give you a little bit of respect if you say Arizona should be No. 1. At this point, I think those are the only three you can really consider. UCLA had a lot of problems with a mediocre Utah team Thursday night but saw it out in the end. Baylor, Duke, Kansas and the others have all dropped games they really shouldn't have.
Iowa State is good
Yes, Iowa State is good. Some of you may recall my mailbag, in which I said the game in Ames on Jan. 29 is winnable for Missouri. While I won't fully retract that statement, it is certainly a lot different to look at now.
When I wrote that, Iowa State was coming off a 2-22 season and was playing its first games under a new coach. Sure, TJ Otzelberger is a good coach, but did anyone really expect him to turn the Cyclones around so quickly? Maybe, but I certainly did not.
I know I have more teams in the Big 10 in my Top 25 than the Big 12, but make no mistake, the Big 12 is the best and deepest conference in the country this season. And for Otzelberger to have Iowa State looking like a team that can compete in there is an achievement of itself.
Rank Wyoming, you cowards
Forgive me for coming off a bit strong. I thought it would be funny.
Sure, I'll give it to you, maybe Wyoming shouldn't be ranked. But it should at least be in the conversation. The Cowboys didn't receive a single vote in the most recent AP or coaches polls, and I feel like they deserve some recognition.
Wyoming is 14-2 with its only losses coming to Arizona and a decent Stanford team. The Cowboys also just recently played their first game since Christmas — yes, Christmas — and beat a tough Utah State team on the road.
They also have strong wins over Washington and Grand Canyon. Sure, Wyoming still has its tougher Mountain West games against San Diego State and Colorado State to come, but what it's done to this point is impressive. The Cowboys are currently No. 28 in the NET and boast better resumes than some teams ranked ahead of them, higher than the likes of Davidson, USC, Indiana and several other notable teams.
Maybe this is just for a fleeting moment. But please. Rank Wyoming, you cowards.
Sorry, Murray State and Colorado State
In the process of making this, I had Murray State ranked No. 24. It was a selection I felt pretty good about. Maybe I give a little too much respect to the mid-majors, but I thought it was a good pick.
But then Indiana beat Purdue to move to 14-4. Judging on my past instinct of saying "Rank Missouri" after the Tigers' women's team beat No. 1 South Carolina, it would have been a little hypocritical for me not to rank a decent Indiana team for a big win. Not entirely the same situation, but I think it's similar enough to warrant the same response.
But fear not, Racers' fans. Your team has my respect. Wins over Memphis and Chattanooga are resume builders that could easily get your team back in my Top 25 in the near future. Murray State is ranked No. 29 in the NET, just one spot behind Wyoming.
And like the Cowboys, the Racers boast a resume good enough to be in the Top 25.
It's similar to Colorado State, though I didn't have the Rams ranked at any point for this article. Colorado State only has one loss, but it was a 30-point beating in a conference game to San Diego State.
The Rams are on my radar, but haven't done quite enough to repent for that sin. I get the feeling, though, that both Murray State and Colorado State could make an appearance sooner rather than later.