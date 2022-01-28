Welcome back, my friends. I hope you are fully prepared for this to become a weekly thing, because it's here and not going away.
At least not until the end of the men's college basketball season.
Let's get a couple things settled early.
Missouri State was never considered to be ranked solely because of its win over Loyola Chicago. It would take a lot more than that for a team that lost to SEMO to be considered. I was proven right when the Bears lost to Indiana State.
San Francisco is no longer being considered. Todd Golden sold me dreams, and maybe those dreams are still there. But blowing a huge lead to St. Mary's at home is disappointing.
BYU is also no longer being considered. The Cougars will have to do less work than the Dons to get back on my radar, but a loss to Santa Clara means I have to see other people.
This week's edition of the Anthony Kristensen Men's Top 25 features some new faces and a painful goodbye, along with some other goodbyes. So without further ado, here we go.
Rankings
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. UCLA (+1)
4. Baylor (+1)
5. Kansas (+1)
6. Arizona (-3)
7. Duke
8. Purdue (+1)
9. Kentucky (-1)
10. Texas Tech (+1)
11. Michigan State (+2)
12. Houston
13. Wisconsin (-3)
14. Ohio State (+1)
15. LSU (-1)
16. Providence (+3)
17. Connecticut (+3)
18. Villanova (+2)
19. USC (New)
20. Iowa State (-4)
21. Tennessee (New)
22. Colorado State (New)
23. Marquette (New)
24. Murray State (New)
25. Illinois (-9)
Conference watch: Big 10 (5), Big 12 (4), Big East (4), Southeastern (4), PAC 12 (3), Atlantic Coast (1), West Coast (1), American Athletic (1), Mountain West (1), Ohio Valley (1)
Others to watch: San Diego State, Wyoming, St. Mary's, Loyola Chicago, Xavier, Wake Forest, Iowa
Dropped out: Loyola Chicago (22), Davidson (23), Indiana (24), Wyoming (25)
The tributes we lost
As previously mentioned, Loyola Chicago lost to Missouri State at home. That just isn't great. The Bears are decent enough, and I wouldn't be shocked to see them earn an NIT bid. But, Loyola cannot be losing those types of games at home if it wants to stay in the illustrious Anthony Kristensen Men's Top 25.
Davidson is another case like that. A loss to Virginia Commonwealth isn't a terrible one to take, but I can't justify keeping the Wildcats in there over some more deserving teams.
Xavier had a couple losses, not necessarily bad ones but still a couple. That just led to it tumbling out of the AK Men's Top 25. It's really ruthless out here.
Then there's Indiana, a team that also sold me dreams after upsetting Purdue. The Hoosiers followed that up with being blown out at home to a pretty average Michigan team. That won't cut it.
Then we have Wyoming. The Cowboys lost a tough one on the road to Boise State. The Broncos are on the edge of my consideration, but I had so much hope for Wyoming.
Hopefully we meet again one day, Wyoming. But until then, like the final scene in Toy Story 3 (spoiler warning) when Andy drives off to college and leaves Woody and the toys with Bonnie, I just have to say, "So long, partner."
Welcome to the party
I completely forgot to rank USC last week. So here it is. My reward? The Trojans lost to Stanford. Thanks, guys.
Murray State has officially joined the party after losing its spot to Indiana last week. Now that the Hoosiers have exposed themselves as bonafide frauds (just kidding, they just had a bad game) and the Racers continued to play well, Murray State has a spot.
Marquette has been better than I thought recently, competing in a pretty loaded Big East and beating ranked teams. Shaka Smart has his team playing well and is looking like a candidate for coach of the year, so watch this space.
Colorado State, as mentioned last week, was on my radar. The Rams still only have one loss on their record — a 30-point drubbing at the hands of San Diego State. Last week, I said Colorado State hadn't done enough repenting for that sin to get in yet. Now, the Rams have.
Then there's Tennessee. A good win against LSU was enough to get the Volunteers in given the stumbling of previously ranked teams, so here they are.
Illinois is weird
Illinois lost to Purdue (not bad) and then Maryland (really bad). The loss to the Boilermakers would have probably sent them down a couple spots, but then the loss to the Terrapins initially sent the Fighting Illini out of the rankings entirely.
Then, they beat Michigan State. I had to put them back in. So there they are at No. 25. I'll be watching closely.
Auburn stays No. 1
Oh, so close.
Missouri nearly pulled one of the biggest upsets of the men's college basketball season Tuesday night, falling 55-54 to Auburn.
No, Missouri would not have been ranked if they pulled that off.
But Auburn would've fallen.
But that was not the case. Winning ugly is the mark of a good team, and Auburn did that in Columbia. Cuonzo Martin's team set up a near-perfect defensive game plan for Auburn, but just couldn't get it done in the end. So, Auburn gets the coveted spot as No. 1 in the AK Men's Top 25.
Oh, and the AP Top 25.