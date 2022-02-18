Well, hello there. Welcome back.
As you all may know, I got to take a little victory lap this week. The AP finally ranked Wyoming after weeks of me pushing the agenda. The Cowboys lost their first game as a ranked team since 1989 to New Mexico in The Pit, but my work is done.
Spoiler alert: I still have Wyoming ranked. Barely, but the Cowboys are still in my top 25. Maybe that's biased, but I don't care. This is my top 25, it belongs to me. If I want to rank IUPUI after its first win in months, I'll do it (I didn't).
Nonetheless, it's a fun, silly time. March is just around the corner, and Selection Sunday is not far away. I have some things I want to do in the lead up to the NCAA Tournament, but we'll see. I've even concocted a plan to cover some games if Missouri somehow doesn't make it.
But yeah, here are those rankings you asked for.
Rankings
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Auburn
4. Duke (+3)
5. Kansas (+3)
6. Kentucky (-2)
7. Purdue (+2)
8. Texas Tech (+5)
9. Providence (-3)
10. Wisconsin (+2)
11. Baylor (-2)
12. Illinois (-1)
13. UCLA (-8)
14. Tennessee (+3)
15. Villanova (+4)
16. Houston (-1)
17. Arkansas (+4)
18. Ohio State (+2)
19. Texas (-3)
20. Marquette (-5)
21. Murray State (+1)
22. USC (+3)
23. Michigan State (-5)
24. Colorado State (New)
25. Wyoming (-2)
Conference watch: Big 10 (6), Big 12 (4), SEC (4), Pac-12 (3), Big East (3), Mountain West (2), ACC (1), West Coast (1), Ohio Valley (1)
Ones to watch: Rutgers, Alabama, Boise State, Wake Forest, Connecticut, Loyola Chicago
Dropped out: Boise State (24)
The tribute we lost
For the first time, we only had one team drop out of the top 25. Sorry, Boise State.
The Broncos are still good, don't get me wrong. But they were a toss-up for the top 25 with Colorado State, and the Rams beat them this week. The Mountain West is still a four-bid conference for the tournament, unless something unforeseen happens, and Boise State is very much on the right side of the bubble. The Broncos just lost a coin-flip game and lost their spot.
No shame. I respect Boise State.
The new kid
Well, I just kind of explained it. Colorado State beat Boise State in a game that decided which was going to be ranked in my top 25.
The Rams have been here before and lost immediately after I ranked them. Can they withstand the pressure of being in the Anthony Kristensen Men's Top 25 this time? They lost to San Diego State and Wyoming the previous times they've been ranked, which are not bad losses. But to stay in this prestigious ranking, you need to win those games.