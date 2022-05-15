Well, this could be dumb.
Am I exposing myself to potentially looking like a fool by the time the men's basketball season starts? Absolutely. Will I regret doing it? Possibly. Have I had second thoughts about doing it? Nope.
It's been a while, my friends. My Top 25, which I know you all definitely take really seriously, has been dormant since the season ended for obvious reasons.
But what's the harm in a little guess work?
Sure, trying to say which teams are the 25 best by the time November creeps around is risky business. Heck, some of these teams might turn out to be awful. But that's the fun of college basketball. That's the fun of sports writing.
Why not be a little fun and silly? Why not introduce a little chaos?
There is a lot of change happening in college basketball. The transfer portal had nearly 2,000 entrants and rosters have essentially been entirely flipped. Take a look at Missouri if you need an example of that.
That makes making a Top 25 in May a complete crapshoot. But I'm going to do it anyway. It's just too much fun.
So anyway, here are those rankings you came for.
Rankings
1. Houston
2. UCLA
3. Creighton
4. Arkansas
5. North Carolina
6. Kentucky
7. Baylor
8. Kansas
9. Duke
10. Gonzaga
11. Michigan
12. Villanova
13. Tennessee
14. Auburn
15. Arizona
16. Virginia
17. Texas Tech
18. Alabama
19. Indiana
20. TCU
21. Illinois
22. Saint Louis
23. Wyoming
24. Xavier
25. Dayton
Conference watch: SEC (5), Big 12 (4), Big East (3), Atlantic Coast (3), Big 10 (3), PAC-12 (2), Atlantic 10 (2), American Athletic (1), West Coast (1), Mountain West (1)
Ones to watch: San Diego State, Colorado State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas
Houston on top
Now I know my doubts of Houston have been loud over the past couple years, but I have seen the light. This is a very, very good basketball team.
Kelvin Sampson getting the Cougars to the Final Four two seasons ago and one step from getting back there this season was truly impressive, especially given the injury problems they faces. With Marcus Sasser, Jamal Shead and Tramon Mark back in the fold, this is a team that looks like it has title potential.
Now just wait for this to come back and bite me.
Top five Hogs
Arkansas was my No. 1 for a while, but losing some key pieces to the NBA made the Razorbacks slip just a bit. But this Arkansas team is going to be good.
Look at it like this: former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile isn't even thought to be a starter for the Hogs this upcoming season. That shows just how strong Eric Musselman's team is going to be without talking about any of Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black or any of the other talented players headed to Arkansas next season.
The Razorbacks looked poised for a deep run in March, barring something unforeseen.
Billikens crack the rankings
Now, maybe this is some St. Louis bias in me, but I don't think it is. Travis Ford has a very good team coming to Chaifetz Arena in the Gateway City.
Adding Javon Pickett to an already talented team and keeping Yuri Collins after entering the transfer portal is huge for the Billikens.
Whether they can challenge for the A10 title remains to be seen, but the early signs are promising.
One last ride...
Time to turn the page.
As many of you are probably aware, my time with the Columbia Missourian is coming to an end. With my graduation happening Friday, there's only so much more I can do with the paper that made me a men's college basketball writer and gave me so much more than I thought it could while still in school, including some of the best friendships I could have ever asked for.
As I prepare to move to Evansville, Indiana, to cover the University of Evansville athletics programs, I have a lot of strange feelings. Firstly, I am very happy to be done with school. But there's a bit of sadness to say goodbye to the people who made this place special.
I am very grateful to all my friends, editors and readers for making this experience what it has been. I get to continue covering Division I college sports, and basketball in particular, which is a dream come true. I don't think that happens without all the people who helped me along the way, from my family to the people who read my stories.
So, I guess I just want to say thank you. I appreciate everyone who got me to this point. I'll miss Columbia, but I know I'll be back over the years for Homecoming and different visits. Heck, maybe I'll cover a game here (paging whoever makes the schedules for Missouri and Evansville — schedule a game at Mizzou Arena, please).
But thank you to everyone. My family. My friends. My editors. My readers. I couldn't have made it here without you.
See you in Indiana.