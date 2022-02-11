My friends, today is a good day.
For the first time in my silly, little Top 25, we get a new No. 1. That is fun. But it's not as fun as bragging about how I was right about some teams.
The "Rank Wyoming" agenda lived through an overtime scare against Utah State, and my stance of not being as sold on Houston as many others gained credence with SMU's win over the Cougars on Wednesday. One could consider me a men's college basketball prophet.
Just don't look at my bracket from last season.
Obviously, those weren't the biggest stories of the week. In the AP Poll, nine ranked teams — including No. 1 Auburn — lost. Imagine not loving college basketball.
That, in turn, has made it difficult to really narrow down which team should be ranked in a particular spot. Let me preface this by saying that I don't think Providence is as good as where I have it. I had the Friars at No. 13 last week, which I feel is closer to where they really are, but eight teams I had ahead of them lost pretty bad games and they kept winning. So what am I to do?
UCLA lost a bad game to Arizona State. Where do I put the Bruins? I had SMU at No. 25 last week, then it lost to Wichita State but beat Houston. Do I rank the Mustangs? It's been a tough week.
Regardless, here are the rankings. Don't bully me.
Rankings
1. Gonzaga (+1)
2. Arizona (+1)
3. Auburn (-2)
4. Kentucky (+3)
5. UCLA (-1)
6. Providence (+7)
7. Duke (-2)
8. Kansas (+1)
9. Baylor (-3)
10. Purdue (-2)
11. Illinois (+4)
12. Wisconsin (+4)
13. Texas Tech (-3)
14. Houston (-2)
15. Marquette (-1)
16. Texas (New)
17. Tennessee (New)
18. Michigan State (-7)
19. Villanova (-1)
20. Ohio State (-3)
21. Arkansas (New)
22. Murray State
23. Wyoming (+1)
24. Boise State (New)
25. USC (-2)
Conference watch: Big 10 (5), Big 12 (4), SEC (4), Pac-12 (3), Big East (3), Mountain West (2), ACC (1), West Coast (1), American Athletic (1), Ohio Valley (1)
Ones to watch: SMU, Wake Forest, Loyola Chicago, St. Mary's, Davidson, Colorado State, LSU
Dropped out: Connecticut (19), Iowa State (20), St. Mary's (21), SMU (25)
The tributes we lost
I think the most controversial omission that was included in last week's Top 25 is SMU. The Mustangs were played off the court by a very average Wichita State team but then beat Houston. I had the Cougars No. 12 last week but was prepared to have them at No. 10 if they beat SMU. It was a good win for the Mustangs, but I had to find the balance.
Ultimately, I decided that it just wasn't enough after watching the performance against the Shockers. More wins and some other results going their way may find SMU back in my rankings next week.
St. Mary's made me want to believe. The WCC is better than it has been in a while, with the Gaels, San Francisco and BYU all likely being tournament teams alongside Gonzaga. The loss to Santa Clara just wasn't good and I couldn't find it within myself to keep St. Mary's in the Top 25.
Iowa State dropping out is pretty self-explanatory. The Cyclones should be a tournament team but three loss in a row, especially to a not-great West Virginia team may start to put that into question.
Connecticut finds itself in a similar spot. A loss to Villanova isn't a huge sin, but a loss to Creighton is. And back to back? Sorry, Huskies.
The new kids
I've had a few people question my omission of Texas in the past. I was high on the Longhorns early in the season but then got very low on them. Wins against Tennessee and Kansas, however, have me believing again.
Tennessee has been on my radar for a while , but I never truly felt it appropriate to rank the Volunteers until now. They've won seven of their past eight games, the exception being their loss to Texas.
I have repented for my own sins and am now giving Arkansas the respect it deserves. The Razorbacks had a terrible start to SEC play, but have won nine games in a row after starting conference play 0-3. Taking down then-No. 1 Auburn was a big help, but Arkansas is picking up momentum at the right time and could be poised for another run in the NCAA Tournament.
Now this is where I had some troubles. I'm not overly confident Boise State should be ranked given the Broncos lost to Wyoming and their only other result since then was a win over a bad San Jose State team. My decision to rank Boise State was mostly wrapped around its entire season. The Broncos have been a surprisingly good team to watch and have quality wins. I am a firm believer in the Mountain West being the best mid-major conference in men's college basketball this season, so a second team in my Top 25 is probably justified to some degree.