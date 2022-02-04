My friends, it is cold.
I'm sitting in my kitchen as I type this, still wearing a coat and the little beanie I got after being roped into running in the Turkey Trot St. Louis on Thanksgiving. I haven't left my house since Tuesday and have been stuck here with my dog, Dalot (pronounced 'dal-oh').
Some of you may recall my antics from the Missouri men's basketball game against Florida since I physically could not leavemy house.
Regardless, the Tigers lost 66-65 to the Gators, who are on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. No, I won't have them ranked. I'm not even going to have them in my 'Ones to watch' list. Maybe if I had a list of teams that I was starting to think about, Florida would make that list.
But alas, I do not. So we move along.
But here we go, into the reason you're reading this and the reason I'm typing as Dalot keeps hitting me with his frisbee. Don't worry, once I file, I'll play with him. But for now, basketball.
We have some new entries, some goodbyes and one reentry I am very happy about.
Rankings
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Arizona (+3)
4. UCLA (-1)
5. Duke (+2)
6. Baylor (-2)
7. Kentucky (+2)
8. Purdue
9. Kansas (-4)
10. Texas Tech
11. Michigan State
12. Houston
13. Providence (+3)
14. Marquette (+9)
15. Illinois (+10)
16. Wisconsin (-3)
17. Ohio State (-3)
18. Villanova
19. Connecticut (-2)
20. Iowa State
21. St. Mary's (New)
22. Murray State (+2)
23. USC (-4)
24. Wyoming (New)
25. SMU (New)
Conference watch: Big 10 (5), Big 12 (4), Big East (4), Pac-12 (3), SEC (2), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2), ACC (1), Mountain West (1), Ohio Valley (1)
Ones to watch: Wake Forest, Loyola Chicago, Indiana, San Francisco, Tennessee, Xavier, Texas, TCU, Boise State
Dropped out: LSU (15), Tennessee (21), Colorado State (22)
The tributes we lost
Well, let's face it. LSU is just playing bad basketball. The Tigers have lost five of their past six games and simply have not looked great. Granted, Xavier Pinson is coming back from injury, but losses to TCU and an already shorthanded Ole Miss team are just bad. Will Wade is a good enough coach to get that and he certainly can get his team out of this rut, but 4-5 in a top-heavy SEC is just not good enough to be a Top 25 team.
Tennessee is a little bit of the same story but not as much of a dire situation. Losing to Texas isn't great, though the Longhorns are almost certainly tournament bound. In fact, that is the whole reason the Volunteers aren't in my rankings. They have been a bit inconsistent but can certainly put a run together.
Then there's Colorado State. This team sold me dreams.
At one point, I thought the Rams could have had a shot for a Final Four bid. No more. They might not even be the third-best team in the Mountain West. Sure, an overtime loss at Wyoming (more on that later) isn't the end of the world, but losing to a not-great UNLV team before that is what really sent the Rams out. The MWC could be a four-bid conference this season, but I'm beginning to think the Rams could be the third or fourth instead of the top team.
The new kids
We have two new friends and one old friend who decided to come back. These are well and truly exciting times.
St. Mary's is good. Like, really good. The WCC is better than it has been in a while. Gonzaga is obviously Gonzaga. San Francisco is quite literally playing its best basketball in my lifetime. BYU is always pretty decent.
Yet, somehow, St. Mary's always finds a way to be the No. 2 team in that conference.
The Gaels came back from a 23-point deficit to beat San Francisco last week and are generally playing very well. Can they top Gonzaga? Probably not. Let's not be silly. Though we can be a little fun, and St. Mary's is bringing that fun.
Now onto the other newbie we haven't seen yet, SMU. Yes, the same SMU that Missouri beat a couple months ago. It's a weird situation, but Kendric Davis is a genuine NBA prospect leading this team to what should be a tournament berth. The Mustangs have only lost once since dropping both games of the Jacksonville Classic and have generally been really good to watch.
Welcome back, old friend
It was just a matter of time. Welcome back, partner.
That's right, Wyoming is back. That means I can once again shout to the masses, 'Rank Wyoming, you cowards.'
While I have a lot of fun doing that and selling my Twitter agenda, let me make this clear: the Cowboys are genuinely very good. They only have three losses, so let's break those down.
Wyoming lost handily to Arizona, a team that could very well challenge for the national title. Then, the Cowboys lost to Stanford, which could easily make the tournament with an at-large bid, by three points. Then, Wyoming didn't lose until going on the road against a very good Boise State team.
Thursday, the Cowboys and the Broncos played again in Laramie, Wyoming. It was a great game to watch. Wyoming got the win in the end, but a very good case could be made for both teams to be ranked.
All of that comes without mentioning beating Colorado State in overtime.
Wyoming is good. Get on the train or get left behind.
Rank Wyoming, you cowards.