A cloudless night on Francis Quadrangle was illuminated by the artificial glow of floodlights as Missouri basketball fans gathered for a first glance at the men's and women's squads during Mizzou Madness on Friday. The event was a showcase for both teams ahead of the 2022-23 season and was held outside for the first time.

Before the sun set, children and families ran around the quad, going between a bounce house, a mini shooting game, a face painting station and a food truck catered by Mexican restaurant El Oso. Many fans gathered around a table to collect a free "Mizzou Madness" t-shirt.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

