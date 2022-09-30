A cloudless night on Francis Quadrangle was illuminated by the artificial glow of floodlights as Missouri basketball fans gathered for a first glance at the men's and women's squads during Mizzou Madness on Friday. The event was a showcase for both teams ahead of the 2022-23 season and was held outside for the first time.
Before the sun set, children and families ran around the quad, going between a bounce house, a mini shooting game, a face painting station and a food truck catered by Mexican restaurant El Oso. Many fans gathered around a table to collect a free "Mizzou Madness" t-shirt.
"I think it's great. They need to do more things to reach out to the community and connect," Columbia resident Jeremy Diener said. "That's gonna build fan interest in what's going on and ultimately get people in seats in the arena, which is what we all want."
Diener, who brought his son, Abram, to the event said getting younger fans interested in Missouri basketball will preserve the future of it.
"It would be good to get back to what made Missouri basketball what it was known for," Diener said. "Hard-nosed basketball where we got after it, and we're a tough venue to play in."
As the 8 p.m. start time approached fans crowded in the bleachers placed around the makeshift court in anticipation for their first glance of the teams. Across from the bleachers, the columns were covered by a wave of students.
Fog machines created a haze over the court, the players were introduced and their names were displayed by lasers rolling across the Columns and rapturous applause. Players ran between the Columns, past an illuminated "Mizzou" sign and onto the court.
Women's team head coach Robin Pingeton waved to fans, men's head coach Dennis Gates took photos with spectators in the bleachers.
"We're asking (fans) for their time to come out and support us. Not just in game 10, but game number one," Gates said. "We want this to be a consistent thing with this energy, this effort, the connection, and it's about building it together."
The energy was high as the on-court activities began. Fans witnessed both squads participate in a 3-point contest. Sean East for the men's team and Lauren Hansen for the women's side showed off their shooting ability, squaring off in the final. East managed to win the competition 15-8.
Fans and some MU legends were involved in a mini-hoop dunk contest where young Tiger fans showed off their dunking ability in front of the teams, who erupted in celebration. The competition was judged by former men's team coach, Norm Stewart who received a huge ovation from the crowd
After two more competitions, the event concluded with a dance contest and a laser show. Both teams' coaches addressed the crowd, ending the event with a rendition of the "MIZ-ZOU" chant with fans. Players stayed on the court mingling and taking more photos with fans.
Pingeton's speech added a spirited belief in her squad.
"I love my team," Pingeton said in her speech. "For the last four months they've done nothing but everything we've asked. They've worked their tails off, great attitudes, high energy, taking care of business in the classroom. ... They're doing a tremendous job on and off the court."
Pingeton also said that this season's nonconfrence schedule is one of "the toughest we've ever had." The women's team opens its season on Nov. 7 in Springfield against Missouri State. The Bears beat the Tigers last season and were an 11-seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament.
The men's side also tips off Nov. 7, against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena.
MU men's basketball reveals captains
Missouri men's basketball revealed its five captains and "The Rock" for the 2022-23 season.
Kobe Brown, Nick Honor, Ben Sternberg and Tre Gomillion all announced on Twitter that they will be captaining the Tigers this season.
Noah Carter also announced that he is a "captain in training."
DeAndre Gholston also tweeted that he will be taking the role of "The Rock" on the team this season.
Gates quote tweeted each of the players announcements and did not elaborate on the specifics of Gholston's role and how it differs from the other captains.
Gholston's role may be defined by his significant experience at the college level. Gholston started his career at Kent State before transferring to Tallahassee Community College. After an impressive season with the Eagles, Gholston spent the past two seasons at Milwaukee. He led the Panthers in scoring in both campaigns and played in the same conference as Gates' former side, Cleveland State.