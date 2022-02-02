Late-game lead yet again not safe in Missouri's loss to Florida

It was yet another disappointing defeat for Missouri men's basketball as it dropped a late lead again, this time to Florida. The Gators retook the lead in the last seven seconds with a Tyree Appleby free throw to win 66-65 at Mizzou Arena.
MU led for 16 of the 20 possible minutes in the second half and even grabbed a nine-point advantage with eight minutes to go in the concluding half. But with only nine available players, the Tigers got fatigued and watched their lead slowly but surely disintegrate.
Ronnie DeGray III led MU in scoring with 13 points off the bench. Jarron "Boogie" Coleman followed with 12 points, and DaJuan Gordon had 10. The Tigers' leading scorer, Kobe Brown, came up short of double-digit scoring in his fourth straight game, only tallying eight points against the Gators.
Florida was led by Tyree Appleby, with all 17 of his points coming in the second half. Ten of the 17 came from the free-throw line.
While Appleby dealt with foul trouble in the first half, it was Myreon Jones who kept the Gators alive offensively. The bench player hit five three-pointers and kept Missouri playing from the behind the entire first half.