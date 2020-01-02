Two women filed a lawsuit against the curators of University of Missouri on Monday, claiming that the school’s Title IX office mishandled its case against former Tigers basketball player Terrence Phillips.
Filed in U.S. District Court, the two plaintiffs, named Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 in the suit, claim that MU “first ignored, and then later mishandled the investigation” against Phillips, which ended in 2018, according to court documents.
The suit, filed by attorneys Gerard T. Carmody, Ryann C. Carmody and Candace E. Johnson of St. Louis, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for their clients in addition to requiring MU to restructure its Title IX policies.
Phillips, who was dismissed from the team in February 2018 in the fallout from the Title IX investigation, was cleared by the MU Title IX office of rape and stalking allegations in June 2018 but was ruled to have violated two other Title IX policies, according to the suit. Those were for intimate partner violence stemming from Phillips shoving an ex-girlfriend in 2016 and a violation of Section 3 of the MU Title IX office’s policy on Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct in Education/Employment Policy.
Phillips was originally investigated because of allegations from multiple female students that he had practiced physical and sexual misconduct during his time as a student-athlete at MU from 2015 to 2018.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi told The Kansas City Star in the paper’s report on the suit that the school was still reviewing the lawsuit. In the same story, a representative for Carmody MacDonald, the attorneys’ firm, said it would not comment about the suit at this time.