Death, taxes and Braggin’ Rights. Basketball genuinely never stops, and Missouri’s rivalry game versus Illinois is no different, even in a pandemic.
The circumstances of this year’s game are vastly different, though. Instead of playing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, the two teams will settle up at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers have the home-court advantage, but there won’t be any fans in the building to cheer them on.
The only sounds will be the ball pounding the pine, players calling out screens and sets and coaches shouting at their players. No crowd will be there to help slant the game one way or the other. Missouri will need to rely on pure skill to come away with the game.
Despite a number of returners on each side, neither team is quite the same as last year. Missouri has solidified its place early this season among the top 50 programs in the nation with a 4-0 start, and Illinois has been in the top 10 all year long. Both programs are in their best shape in years, making this a potential game of the year for Missouri.
“When you have teams that are in the top 10, (there's) a reason why they’re top 10,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
But what must Missouri do to defend its bragging rights versus a top 10 team?
It starts with everything Illinois does on the offensive end. Its guard rotation and depth is among the best in the country. Junior Ayo Dosunmu has led Illinois to a great start and an impressive win over Duke earlier this week. He shares the starting lineup with guards Trent Frazier, Adam Miller and Da’Monte Williams.
Frazier is one of the nation’s more experienced guards, but has become the fourth wheel in the grand scheme of things in Illinois' guard rotation, behind Miller and fellow freshman Andre Curbelo.
Miller likely won’t be at Illinois much longer, as he’s already demonstrated he’s a skilled scorer with a professional skill set in just his first year. Despite Curbelo coming off the bench, he runs the second unit and often shares the floor with the other guards.
Between all of the Illini guards, the team has been one of the most efficient offenses in college basketball. Despite not shooting many threes, they rank fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage according to Ken Pom. They also rank eighth in effective FG%. When their shots don’t fall, monstrous sophomore Kofi Cockburn is there to clean it up. The 7-footer averages 9.4 rebounds, and his squad ranks fourth in the nation in offensive rebound percentage.
Considering these numbers, a win at Mizzou Arena for the Tigers sounds impossible. But the Tigers should be competitive, and if they put a lid on certain mistakes, they have a chance to come away with a win.
Missouri has a good starting guard unit itself between Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson. Dru and Mark Smith have been two of the most consistent players in the Southeastern Conference through the first four games. It will be hard to put a lid on Mark Smith — he doesn’t necessarily need the ball to set himself up to score. If the Illini somehow shut him down, the Tigers will be in trouble.
While Illinois may be a handful, Missouri matches up with it better than many may think.
Dru is already a revered defender, and Mark Smith has established himself as an improved defender. Javon Pickett is another body to throw at Dosunmu.
“We’ve got a lot of great defenders on our team,” Pickett said. “Everybody’s gonna want to guard him.”
Dosunmu can score from anywhere, and is a 42.1% shooter from deep, which makes him tough to defend. In his worst shooting performance yet, Baylor made it a priority to take away his 3-point shot. Baylor played high on the perimeter, forcing him to shoot long twos and try to get his buckets in the in-between area with pull-ups and floaters. Missouri can only hope to try to force him to create his own shot in the midrange area .
But as tall a task as it is to defend Dosunmu, the balance around him is what makes him so lethal.
“Adam Miller is as good as any shooter in the country,” Martin said. “I don't care what class he is. Unfortunately, I saw it on the AAU circuit and all, he can shoot the ball at a high level. Curbelo is as talented as any point guard in the country. Shifty, crafty with the basketball, can score the ball.”
Aside from the guards, Jeremiah Tilmon will have his hands full with Cockburn. Cockburn is a better player, but Tilmon’s improvements in aggression, intelligence and his ability to pass out of the post will have to be used if the Tigers want to win. The effort Tilmon showed in a late-game stretch against Liberty where he had multiple offensive rebounds will have to be mimicked versus Illinois.
If the Tigers can rattle Dosunmu and manage to contain Illinois’ other guards, they will be in a solid position to win. If Tilmon mans the inside and limits the Illini’s second chance opportunities, the Tigers will have a better chance than ever to extend their two-year streak in the Braggin’ Rights game.