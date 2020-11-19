Missouri redshirt senior point guard Dru Smith’s name has been ringing bells in the Southeastern Conference.
Smith was named to the preseason All-SEC second team by the league’s coaches Thursday morning. Smith was also named to the same team by media members last week.
The Evansville transfer started in all 31 of his appearances last season for the Tigers.
Smith averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in nearly 33 minutes per game in his debut season with the Tigers. He’ll look to anchor Missouri’s deep backcourt once again this season.