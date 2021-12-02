Three of 21 shooting (14%), 15 turnovers and only 14 points. The Tigers' opening-half offensive performance on the road has been the worst it has ever been under coach Cuonzo Martin. The Tigers never fully recovered and ultimately fell 66-45.
"Without shots falling, you put pressure on your defense. Then you come down and shoot quick shots," Martin said of his team's rough offensive display.
Flames fans sold out Liberty Arena in anticipation of sneaking out a victory against the first-ever SEC team to come to town. While still managing an easy win, the fashion in which the Flames accomplished it would've made fans think they were playing a small mid-major program. MU never led at any point in the game.
"I thought it was a great environment," Martin said of the experience in Lynchburg, Virginia. "I just want our guys to understand what it's like to play in a true road environment."
Aside from Kobe Brown, no other MU player made a field goal in the first half.
"Any game on the road, we come to win. Like coach said, you got to look in the mirror and see what you did wrong. Not pointing any fingers," Amari Davis said.
Brown led MU with 14 points and 10 rebounds but also led the team with five turnovers. Davis, who had been finding his stride offensively lately until the opening half, put together a strong second half performance and finished with 13 points.
Starter Javon Pickett was held scoreless while fellow starter DaJuan Gordon only had two points. Combined, Pickett and Gordon shot 0-9 from the field.
Defensively, Missouri struggled to throw the home team off its rhythm as LU shot 48% from the field. And despite stretches where the Tigers kept the Flames off the board, the sluggish offense provided no way for Martin and his team to capitalize off of it.
"It takes execution on both sides of the basketball," Martin said.
Liberty guard Darius McGhee finished with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Missouri only made three 3-pointers as a team for the entire matchup (3-19).
"I've known D (McGhee) for awhile, he's always been a terrific scorer," Brown said. "We just had to try and stay with him as much as we could."
Even with LU (4-3) going scoreless in the last 4:37 of the opening half, Missouri still wasn't able to make it a manageable deficit going back to the locker room, trailing 35-14.
"We just got to get open guys the ball," Brown said. "We had open guys in the first half, just couldn't get them the ball."
After the break, the Tigers came out and played better offensively. Compared to the 15 turnovers from the first half, MU only gave it away three times in the latter half. The cleaner offensive performance brought MU back within 15 points with five minutes to go, but it was too little too late.
"In the second half, we took the scouting report to the floor and played a lot better," Martin said. "Although they didn't fall, I thought we had great looks."
With no answers offensively, Martin expanded from his regular rotation by giving Kaleb Brown and Sean Durugordon some minutes off the bench. Unfortunately, neither freshman could add much production, with the pair adding just two points collectively.
In what was MU's first true road game this season, the lackluster performance gives the Missouri faithful little confidence moving forward, especially considering the upcoming slate that features road games at No. 8 Kansas and No. 9 Kentucky.
"I don't know if it's about getting things back on track quickly, I just think you do what you need to do to be successful. Taking practice and the scouting report to the floor," Martin said.