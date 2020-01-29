Kobe Brown recalled his favorite Kobe Bryant moments Tuesday with a wide grin and a head shake.
If the identical first names didn’t give it away already, the Missouri men’s basketball player was indeed named after Bryant. Like millions of amateur hoopers around the globe, Brown fawned over the Los Angeles Lakers star and grew up trying to emulate his moves.
But while many players were fans of Bryant, few were actually named after him. So it’s no surprise that when Brown arrived in Columbia this season as a freshman, he chose the jersey number 24 as a tribute to Black Mamba.
He remembered watching the final game of Bryant’s career live, a 60-point outburst against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, that was an ending as legendary as the player himself. Brown was awestruck — it was and still is his favorite-ever Kobe Bryant moment.
“Man ... Mamba out,” Brown said, referring to Bryant’s closing words in a speech to fans after his final game. “That 60-point game he had, when he said ‘Mamba out,’ that (was my favorite).”
After the events of this past weekend, “Mamba out” now has a much more poignant meaning.
Bryant, 41, died Sunday in Calabasas, California, after a helicopter he was flying in crashed into a hillside while on his way to coach his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a basketball game in nearby Thousand Oaks. Seven others were also killed in the crash, sending the sports world into a state of heartbreak and mourning.
Brown, like millions of Bryant’s fans did Sunday, broke down when he heard the news. Even though Brown never met Bryant, he regarded him as an idol and role model. From one Kobe to another, the pain and anguish was real.
“I was bawling,” Brown said of his initial reaction. “My dad named me after him, so it kind of felt different when I found out he passed. He was a great guy, man. My regards goes out to all the families that were involved in the crash. I really feel for all of them.”
What partly made Bryant one of the greatest basketball players to ever live was his creativity on offense, his ways to beat opposing defenses dependent on the situation. Sometimes, it was a pull-up 3-pointer. Others, it was an aggressive dribble-drive on a bigger defender or a back-to-the-basket move on a smaller one.
It isn’t just the first name that’s similar. There’s shades of Black Mamba and his ability to be a jack-of-all-trades in Brown’s game.
The freshman, who’s listed as a 6-foot-7 forward, has put on a lot of different hats this season for the Tigers. From playing small forward thanks to good lateral quickness for his size, to playing as an undersized center with the strength to handle opposing 7-footers, no player on the Missouri roster has more of a multifaceted game than him.
And as long as Brown remains at Missouri, don’t expect the growth in his game to stop. Coach Cuonzo Martin has stated that his aim with Brown is to develop him into a primary ballhandler, which if successful may make Brown a nightmare for opposing defenses to guard.
“He creates an advantage for us on the offensive side of the ball,” Martin said of Brown on Jan. 20. “You’re not defending him as a traditional big. His ability to guard and make plays and more offensively — he can shoot the ball, he can get to the rim — not many fives can guard him. He’ll continue to grow and understand how to defend big guys ... he’s strong enough, it’s just a matter of going through it.”
Like most playing their first seasons of collegiate basketball, Brown’s games have been a bit up and down in quality. He was a non-factor in Missouri’s comeback 72-69 win over Georgia on Tuesday, as he was held scoreless with three fouls and three turnovers in 10 minutes.
But there’s already lots of trust between Brown and Martin. The pupil has credited his coach with helping him have a smooth adjustment from high school to college; the coach has entrustedthe player with a starting lineup spot in the season’s first 16 games.
With his intangibles and skillset, Brown’s ceiling ranks as high as any player in a Tigers uniform at the moment. There will always be only one Kobe Bryant, but there could be another Kobe bound for stardom soon.
“He’s showed me so much, man,” Brown said of Martin. “There’s so much I didn’t know coming in here to Mizzou. So many offensive, defensive, like, small things. With Coach coming in everyday, believing in me in practice, putting me in the game and showing me how much faith he has in me, it kind of made it easy to adjust to everything.”
