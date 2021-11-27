After losing to Wichita State on Friday, Missouri men’s basketball has now lost two in a row and three of its past five games. The Tigers could have used a win against the Shockers to revitalize a quickly fading early season, but their worst shooting night so far made that an impossible task.
Missouri shot just 34.8% from the field in the loss, continuing the early trend of bad shooting and showing a desperate need for improvement in the area.
Davis showing well
To start on a positive, Amari Davis is starting to look like the player he was at Green Bay. He’s shown flashes here and there, but scored a combined five points against Kansas City and Northern Illinois.
He bounced back against Southern Methodist, and looked good against Florida State. Against Wichita State, he led the Tigers with a team-high 17 points.
If Davis can continue on that trajectory, Missouri might have someone to lean on in moments when a basket is needed. Coach Cuonzo Martin named Davis as someone who has that potential after the game, and that is needed if the Tigers are to play in any postseason tournament this season.
Woes from the arc
Missouri being a bad shooting team is nothing new, but it was taken to a new level Friday. The Tigers shot just 2 of 18 from the 3-point line and didn’t make a shot from deep until midway through the second half when Jarron Coleman ended the drought. Davis hit the second one on the next possession.
Clearly, that’s an area of concern for Martin and his team. Sometimes the shots just aren’t falling. Maybe that was the case Friday.
But this is a problem the Tigers have had all season and will need to fix if they are to be anywhere near competitive in SEC play. Missouri is shooting just 27.6% from behind the arc this season, and after Friday’s woeful night in 3-point land, that number may continue to fall.
One freshman saw time
This season was seen by many as one to rebuild. Missouri, like many teams, was heavily affected by the transfer portal and had only two returners who saw significant minutes last season. It would seem that this season, more so than most others, would be an ideal time for freshmen to come into the fold.
However, that wasn’t the case Friday.
Anton Brookshire, Kaleb Brown and Sean Durugordon didn’t get off the bench. In Brown’s case, that may not be a huge surprise, but Brookshire had played in every game beforehand and Durugordon scored six points off the bench late against Florida State.
Yaya Keita was the only freshman to see the floor, only playing one minute. Trevon Brazile was in uniform and warmed up but is yet to make his collegiate debut after an unspecified health issue has sidelined him for the entirety of the early season.
It can be debated whether these freshmen should play. Missouri needs results, and whether the freshmen can deliver those is yet to be seen.
Another deep threat punishes Tigers
It’s almost gospel at this point of the season that Missouri is going to be hit by a good shooting guard from 3. It happened with Jermaine Jackson Jr. against Central Michigan. It happened with Evan Gilyard II against Kansas City. It happened with Kendric Davis against SMU.
Against Wichita State, it was Tyson Etienne . He finished with a game-high 18 points, including three from deep. The Tigers limited him to just five points in the first half, but couldn’t do the same in the second.
Etienne is one of the top players to play at Mizzou Arena so far this season. There’s a reason there was at least one NBA scout in attendance. It was always going to be difficult to keep him in check.
But the deep ball continues to be a problem for Missouri’s defense. If that doesn’t improve for an otherwise decent defensive team, it will be difficult for the Tigers to stay in games with better opposition.