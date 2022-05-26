Missouri men's basketball landed Cleveland State transfer Mabor Majak on Thursday, as new head coach Dennis Gates continues to put his stamp on the roster.
The Tigers currently have two scholarship spots left. It’s unclear yet if Majak will join as a preferred walk-on or take one of those scholarships until an official agreement is made between the player and the school. The rising junior has three years of eligibility remaining — he gets an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Majak joins Tre Gomillion, D'Moi Hodge and preferred walk-on Ben Sternberg in following Gates from Cleveland State to Columbia. He played in 23 games for the Vikings last season, averaging 0.5 points and 0.8 rebounds.
Originally from South Sudan, Majak played at Hamilton Southeastern High Schoo in Fishers, Indiana, the same town former Tiger Michael Porter Jr. lived in before the Porter family moved to Columbia.
At 7 feet, 2 inches, Majak will help fill the need for a dominant big man on the Tigers roster. Kobe Brown, 6-9, played out of position at center for the majority of last season. The tallest player from last year’s roster, Jordan Wilmore (7-3), transferred to Northwestern State.