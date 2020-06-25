A 90-minute documentary detailing the 1993-94 Missouri men's basketball season, titled Perfection: The 1993-94 Missouri Tigers, is set to debut at 8 p.m. Thursday on Mediacom and Missouri athletics' Facebook and Youtube pages.
The documentary, which was produced and created by Ben Arnet and the department, includes interviews with Norm Stewart, Melvin Booker, and others.
MU's 1993-94 team was the third in Big Eight history to finish a conference schedule with an undefeated record. The season also included a 3-overtime win over rival Illinois and a season-sweep against Kansas, as well as an Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament.
MGA hosting 52nd Junior Girls Four State Championship in Columbia
The Country Club of Missouri in Columbia will host the Missouri Golf Association's 52nd annual Junior Girls Four State Championships from June 30 through July 2.
The competition will include the top-6 junior girls from in-state, as well as Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. Those golfers are decided based on each state's junior tournament rankings.
One golfer from Columbia, Audrey Rischer, will be apart of Missouri's team. She's the youngest member of Missouri's team and was the state's 2019 Junior Match Play champion.
Locke continues leading stroke play at 2020 Missouri Amateur
After Day 2 of the 2020 Missouri Amateur, Springfield's Alex Locke is still leading the field, shooting a 68 on the day. He shot a 66 on Day 1.
Columbia's Jack Parker is in second place, and he finished the day with four birdies and two bogeys.
Day 3 will mark the first round of match play, with tee times starting at 8 a.m.