KOMU announced the addition of Ben Arnet as the new sports director Wednesday.

Arnet will be on KOMU News at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Jim Rick, Emily Spain and Kenton Gewecke. Arnet will also host Sports Xtra on Sunday at 10:30 p.m, starting on Aug. 2. 

Before this, Arnet was a senior producer and host at Mizzou Network and a play-by-play announcer at SEC Network Plus, according to a news release.

Michael Porter Jr. reportedly heading to NBA bubble

Mike Singer, Denver Nuggets beat writer for the Denver Post, is reporting that the former Missouri men's basketball player is on his way to Orlando.

The rest of the Nuggets have been there for more than two weeks.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Copy Editor, Spring 2019 Studying sports journalism Reach me at mmrgf3@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5586

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.