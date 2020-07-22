KOMU announced the addition of Ben Arnet as the new sports director Wednesday.
Arnet will be on KOMU News at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Jim Rick, Emily Spain and Kenton Gewecke. Arnet will also host Sports Xtra on Sunday at 10:30 p.m, starting on Aug. 2.
Before this, Arnet was a senior producer and host at Mizzou Network and a play-by-play announcer at SEC Network Plus, according to a news release.
Michael Porter Jr. reportedly heading to NBA bubble
Mike Singer, Denver Nuggets beat writer for the Denver Post, is reporting that the former Missouri men's basketball player is on his way to Orlando.
The rest of the Nuggets have been there for more than two weeks.