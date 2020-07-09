Missouri guard Xavier Pinson took to Instagram Thursday with a cryptic message for his followers.
Pinson's post, which was a black & white photo edit of himself, saw him wearing a basketball jersey with a question mark over the front. The post's caption read, "Gotta do what's best for me...#Decisions".
Pinson decided to test professional waters and enter the NBA Draft this year without an agent, which allows him to retain his college eligibility. It was reported in May that Pinson would likely return to the Tigers next season, although the guard never publicly confirmed reports.
A spokesperson told the Missourian Thursday that Pinson had not entered the transfer portal. August 3 is the deadline for Pinson to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and still maintain his collegiate eligibility.
Missouri Junior Amateur Golf Championship to tee off next week
More than 150 golfers from across the Show-Me State will compete in the 37th Missouri Junior Amateur Championship next week in Warrensburg. Golfers ages eight to 18 will make up the 157-person field.
Those ages 13-18 will play a 36-hole stroke play championship, and golfers ages 8 and 9 will play an 18-hole competition.