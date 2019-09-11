The Missouri men's and women's basketball teams announced a free youth clinic to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Douglass Park.
Boys from kindergarten to sixth grade and girls from kindergarten to eighth grade are eligible to participate in the clinic, which will feature drills as well as a Q&A session.
"Making a positive impact on our communities' youth means so much to our basketball programs and Mizzou Athletics," MU men's coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. "Our student-athletes and staff are excited to get out and interact with kids right here in our backyard."
According to the release, the clinic will also feature prize giveaways and autographs for the participants. Walk-up registration will be available from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday at Douglass Park.
Columbia College recognized in three national polls
Columbia College volleyball and men's and women's soccer each received votes in their sports' first national coaches' polls of the regular season.
The Cougars' volleyball team fell from second in the preseason poll to twelfth this week after a 6-2 start to the season. The team will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas. Ottawa received 20 votes in the poll, good for 32nd overall.
Columbia's men's soccer team checked in at 11th in their poll after a 4-0 start to the season. The Cougars, who were ranked 20th entering the season, defeated Benedictine College at home Wednesday night.
The Cougars' women's soccer team received 30 votes in its poll, placing it 29th overall after a 3-2 start. The team lost 3-1 to Benedictine on Wednesday.
Trey Harris named Atlanta Braves' minor league player of the year
Former Missouri baseball outfielder and Georgia native Trey Harris was named overall player of the year for the Atlanta Braves' minor league system on Sunday.
Harris began the season at Low-A Rome before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi on July 18. He finished the year with a .323 batting average and hit 14 home runs, 26 doubles and 73 RBI in 131 games.
In four years at MU from 2015-18, Harris hit .267 with 28 home runs, 32 doubles and 156 RBI. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2015.
Harris was honored by the Braves in Atlanta before the team's loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday. He will compete for the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League beginning Sept. 18.
Columbia College joins Stephens College with Champions of Character recognition
Columbia College was named a silver level winner of the 2018-19 Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award, the Cougars' athletic department announced Wednesday.
The award is given by the NAIA to schools based on student-athlete grade point averages and discipline records in competitions. Stephens announced its own reception of the award Tuesday.
A total of 180 institutions won the Five-Star award for 2018-19, with 76 of those earning the silver level recognition.