Missouri men's basketball will face Central Missouri in a preseason scrimmage Nov. 1 at Mizzou Arena, the program announced Monday.
The Tigers have not hosted a public scrimmage since 2016, making the contest against the Division II Mules the first open home exhibition under coach Cuonzo Martin. The game will come five days before MU opens the regular season at home against Incarnate Word on Nov. 6.
Tickets will be $10 for the arena's lower level and $5 for the upper level, with season ticket holders being admitted free of charge. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Yasir Durant earns weekly SEC honor for offensive line
Senior left tackle Yasir Durant was named co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, the SEC announced Monday. It is Durant's first career weekly SEC honor.
The Missouri offense gained 562 yards behind Durant and the Tigers' offensive line in Saturday's 38-27 win over Mississippi, converting a season-high nine third downs and averaging 7.41 yards per snap.
Durant shared the award with Tennessee left guard Trey Smith.
Three Cougars capture weekly conference awards
Columbia College saw three of its athletes honored by the American Midwest Conference on Monday, with Luisa Ferreira being named the Women's Volleyball Setter of the Week, Joe Spotanski becoming the Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Noah Wilson earning the award for Golfer of the Week.
Ferreira totaled 73 assists matches against Freed-Hardeman and Williams Baptist last week. She leads the AMC with 11.6 assists per set and 814 total assists and won the Setter of the Week award for the third time.
Spotanski scored a brace in the Cougars' 2-0 win over Central Baptist last week, leaving him with four goals on the season. It is his first time receiving the Offensive Player of the Week award.
Wilson shot a 141 over two days at the Columbia College Cougar Classic last week, enough to finish second individually in the tournament and help the Cougars to a second-place team finish. It is his first AMC Golfer of the Week award.