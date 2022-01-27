The Southeastern Conference can certainly make a case that its men's basketball is more talented and competitive than it has ever been.
In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, he predicts six SEC teams will make the NCAA Tournament's field of 68. But in the ever-changing bubble lies three more SEC teams just barely missing the cut. The good news for Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas A&M: They still have a month and a half to secure a spot in the big dance.
On Monday, the latest AP Top 25 rankings saw Auburn take the No. 1 spot from Gonzaga, making it the first time in Auburn's history that the Tigers have been top-ranked in men's basketball.
Weekday games
Arkansas earned its fifth-straight win after beating Ole Miss 64-55 on the road Wednesday night. After losing five of its past six games — spoiling a 9-0 start on the season — coach Eric Musselman seems to have his team back on track. With the victory, the Razorbacks improved to 15-5 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.
Georgia entered Tuesday's matchup against Alabama with an 0-6 conference record and was a 15-point underdog despite playing at home. Against the odds, the Bulldogs made 24 free-throws, which gave them enough of an advantage to steal a win against the Crimson Tide. For Nate Oats' Alabama squad, an 82-76 defeat was devastating, erasing any kind of momentum the Tide had from winning two games before.
In their first game ranked No. 1, Auburn played its worst game of the season at Mizzou Arena, barely escaping with a 55-54 win. Missouri held potential No. 1 NBA draft pick Jabari Smith to five points on 2-15 shooting, making it his worst offensive performance of the season. Poor late game management from Missouri allowed Auburn to win its 16th straight and stay unbeaten in SEC play.
Games to watch for Saturday
(12) Kentucky @ (5) Kansas:College basketball's premier game of the weekend features 12th-ranked Kentucky as they head to Allen Fieldhouse to take on fifth-ranked Kansas. The Jayhawks are 10-0 at home this season, and the Wildcats are 2-3 on the road. However, Kansas will have a tough time reaching its average of 11.8 rebounds per game against the nation's best rebounder: Oscar Tshiebwe.
(4) Baylor @ Alabama: In the sixth week of the season, this game would've featured first-ranked Baylor playing sixth-ranked Alabama. Six weeks later, though, the Crimson Tide find themselves struggling to build consistency, losing games they have no business losing to Georgia and Missouri. Alabama gets a great opportunity to get a turnaround win against one of the country's best Saturday, playing at their own arena where it owns a 9-1 record.
(18) Tennessee @ Texas: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes finally returns to Texas, where he coached the Longhorns from 1998-2015. He brings with him the Volunteers, who are favorited to win the game, but it certainly won't be easy. The Longhorns are 12-1 at home and are coming off a 23-point victory against TCU on the road.
SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Two of the best conferences in college basketball square off head-to-head on Saturday in a ten-game competition. In the ninth edition of the challenge, the SEC looks for its third win, while the Big 12 seeks its fifth win. The SEC won the challenge last season.
The late January non-conference games should provide a better understanding of how the SEC compares to the country's best conference. Eight of the 10 teams in the Big 12 are predicted to make the tournament, and Kansas State sits just outside the bubble.
Saturday's schedule
- No. 19 LSU at TCU (11 a.m.) - ESPN 2
- Oklahoma at No. 1 Auburn (1 p.m.) - ESPN
- Missouri at No. 23 Iowa State (1 p.m.) - ESPNU
- West Virginia at Arkansas (1 p.m.) - ESPN2
- No. 4 Baylor at Alabama (3 p.m.) - ESPN
- Kansas State at Ole Miss (3 p.m.) - ESPNU
- Oklahoma State at Florida (3 p.m.) - ESPN2
- No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 Kansas (5 p.m.) - ESPN
- Mississippi State at No. 13 Texas Tech (5 p.m.) - ESPN2
- No. 18 Tennessee at Texas (7 p.m.) - ESPN