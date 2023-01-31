Missouri men's basketball just missed out on being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after wins over Ole Miss last Wednesday and then-No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday.
The Tigers received 74 voting points — the 26th-most in this week's poll — ahead of its matchup against LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
After a 12-1 start to the season, including a win over then-No. 9 Arkansas in its SEC opener, LSU's momentum has taken a nosedive. The Tigers from Baton Rouge have lost their past eight games, including a 76-68 loss to Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday at home.
While LSU comes into Columbia with little momentum, MU cannot overlook this upcoming battle of first-year coaches. As MU coach Dennis Gates continues an impressive first season, LSU coach Matt McMahon will look to regain some momentum in his first campaign.
"There's no doubt — they're coming in and they're not looking at their record," Gates said. "They're trying to win a ball game, and we have to focus on the things that give us an opportunity to win the ball game as well."
McMahon joined LSU after a successful coaching stint with Murray State, where he helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament in the 2018, 2019 and 2022 seasons. McMahon's Racers faced Florida State in the 2019 tournament while Gates was an assistant with the Seminoles. Gates helped Florida State to a win over McMahon's squad, which was led by future NBA star Ja Morant.
Just as Gates brought in several transfers from Cleveland State, including the Tigers' second-leading scorer D'Moi Hodge, McMahon strengthened his LSU team with three transfers from Murray State.
LSU's leading scorer and rebounder KJ Williams spent four seasons with the Racers and now averages 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Justice Hill and Tre Hannibal joined LSU after two seasons withMurray State. Hill leads the team in assists with 3.3 per game, and Hannibal averages 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
While Missouri has generated fast-paced offense all season, averaging 83.1 points per game so far, LSU is largely reliant on its defense. LSU allows just 67.6 points per game, with its gritty defense surrendering just 57 points in a win over Arkansas on Dec. 28 — the Tigers' most recent victory.
MU will have to out-tempo LSU and hit the 70-point mark, which has become key to Missouri earning victories this season. If Missouri can remain unfazed by LSU's defense, Gates' team can find success against a fellow up-and-coming SEC head coach.
Three-point shooting will continue to be key as the Tigers look for a third straight impressive performance from beyond the arc. MU hit 46.7% of its 3s against Iowa State and 53.3% of its shots from deep in its win over Ole Miss.
Injury update
Tre Gomillion has missed Missouri's past two games, allowing Isiaih Mosley to slot into the starting lineup. While he warmed up before the Tigers' game against the Cyclones, Gates said Gomillion's status is still game-to-game.
"I'm going to err on the side of caution, as I've demonstrated before, with any guy," Gates said. "But we just got to make sure that he's healthy and look at it from a big picture."
Kobe Brown spent a brief stint on the bench against Iowa State after he landed awkwardly on his ankle, but returned to finish with 20 points. Gates said Brown has practiced the past two days, and the coach expects him to play unless he suffers a setback.