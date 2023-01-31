Missouri men's basketball just missed out on being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after wins over Ole Miss last Wednesday and then-No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday.

The Tigers received 74 voting points — the 26th-most in this week's poll — ahead of its matchup against LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

