North Carolina Notre Dame Basketball

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives against Notre Dame guard JJ Starling (1) during the first half of a college basketball game Feb. 22 in South Bend, Ind.

 Michael Caterina, The Associated Presss

Caleb Love and Fardaws Aimaq, two men's basketball players in the transfer portal that Missouri had interest in, decided against joining the Tigers on Friday. 

Love, a St. Louis product, chose Michigan over MU and Indiana. For the past three seasons, Love was a key piece for Roy Williams and Hubert Davis at North Carolina.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

