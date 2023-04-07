Caleb Love and Fardaws Aimaq, two men's basketball players in the transfer portal that Missouri had interest in, decided against joining the Tigers on Friday.
Love, a St. Louis product, chose Michigan over MU and Indiana. For the past three seasons, Love was a key piece for Roy Williams and Hubert Davis at North Carolina.
He played a big role in the Tar Heels run to the NCAA championship game in 2022 and was UNC's leading scorer this past season. Love also was pursued by the Tigers during his time at Christian Brothers College.
Aimaq decided to join California for the 2023-24 season. He appeared in just 11 games for Texas Tech this past season but dominated in the Western Athletic Conference in the two seasons prior at Utah Valley, where he was a two-time first team All-WAC.
MU shows interest in Shumate
According to a tweet by The Portal Report on Thursday, McNeese State guard Christian Shumate has heard from the Tigers and 14 other schools, including Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi and San Diego State.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.1 points per game for the Cowboys this past season. Shumate averaged 9.7 rebounds per game, which is an area that MU struggled. He grabbed 125 offensive rebounds during the 2022-23 season, leading the Southland Conference and was good enough for ninth in the nation.
Hodge headed to Portsmouth Invitational
After participating in the Reese's Division I All-Star Game and finishing second in the 2023 State Farm College 3-point contest, D'Moi Hodge will participate in another event.
On Thursday, it was announced that Hodge will appear in the Portsmouth Invitation Tournament in Portsmouth, Ohio from Wednesday through next Saturday.
Since 1953, the event has invited 64 college seniors to compete in front of professional scouts. According to the tournament's website, NBA greats Dennis Rodman, Rick Barry and Scottie Pippen have all participated in the event.
Hodge will be on one of eight teams that will play in a 12-game tournament over four days.