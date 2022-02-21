Javon Pickett and a team manager stayed at Mizzou Arena long after the fans had trickled out. Missouri men's basketball's lone senior took shots for about 15 minutes after being visibly upset the 58-56 loss to Mississippi State.
He had the last shot — a step-back 3 for the lead — and it clanked off the rim.
“We just gotta make shots — I know I do,” Pickett said postgame.
So he stayed after and shot.
It wasn't hard to see how upset Pickett was. It was another game the Tigers lost when they had it in their hands. The shots fell with no one there to see, but the crucial one didn't. Unfortunately for Missouri, that has been the case far too many times this season.
Pickett has been good lately. He has led the team in scoring in each of the five games he's played since returning from a head injury, but the Tigers only have one win from those games.
With just two home games remaining, Pickett is playing the best basketball of his collegiate career. He leads the Tigers in scoring during SEC play and has been the team's backbone throughout the season but he hasn't gotten the results of previous seasons to show for it.
An NCAA Tournament bid has been out of the equation for a long time. An NIT berth seems impossible at this point, too.
Missouri hasn't been good enough for either of those honors this season. That is the hard truth. The Tigers have struggled too much in the same areas over the course of the season with little improvement to have a realistic chance of playing after the SEC Tournament in March.
But through it all, Pickett shot.
Bad 3-point shooting
It's the story of the season. Missouri is statistically the worst 3-point shooting team of all high-power conferences this season, ranking No. 346 of 350 in 3-point percentage.
Pickett finished 0 for 6 from deep against Mississippi State, culminating in the agonizing final miss.
There's not a lot left unsaid about the Tigers' 3-point game. They are bad at shooting from deep and they are bad at defending from deep.
Missouri is ranked No. 280 in 3-point defense.
Those stats are not good enough to have success. Not in the SEC. Not anywhere. Missouri has had a game here and there where the 3-game hasn't been bad, but those have been few and far between.
The problem is that there really isn't anyone on the team who thrives from deep. Pickett has most of his success in the paint. Amari Davis thrives in the midrange but not from deep. Jarron Coleman was good against the Bulldogs on Sunday but has struggled in recent games.
The issue doesn't seem to have a solution. A team can't just avoid taking 3s; that wouldn't be sustainable. But a team that struggles this much from deep cannot afford to rely on it. It's one of the reasons the Tigers find themselves in the position they do.
Foul disparity
Missouri has been on the wrong end of foul trouble all season. It's nothing new and hasn't gotten better. The Tigers had 18 personal fouls Sunday to MSU's 11 and attempted nine free throws to the Bulldogs' 24.
Pickett, Ronnie DeGray III and Kobe Brown all finished with four fouls. DaJuan Gordon finished with three. The rest of the team had three combined. While those four see more time than most others, there needs to be better defense to avoid the foul issues.
Iverson Molinar had 10 free-throw attempts alone. Coleman said after the game that Molinar is good at getting to the line, which is true. But why can MSU have success there and Missouri can't?
Brown didn't have enough success drawing fouls in the offensive paint. He has been inconsistent in the area throughout the season, but when he gets to the line, Missouri has more success. He only had one shot from the charity stripe Sunday.
If the Tigers can't get to the line, they need to keep the opposition off it. And they have not done a good enough job of that this season to have success.
Better from Coleman
Coleman, as mentioned, has struggled in recent games. In the previous four games before Sunday, he scored a total of 13 points. As a player who Missouri has leaned on heavily throughout the season, he needs to have more production.
He was one of the Tigers' main scoring threats at the beginning of SEC play, but that faded over time.
Coleman scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists Sunday to keep Missouri in the game when it looked like the Bulldogs may have ran away with it at times. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said Coleman was "solid" after the game.
Missouri has more success when Coleman is good. Not when he plays himself out of the starting five. If the Tigers are going to get out of the dreaded Wednesday games of the SEC Tournament, he'll need more games like Sunday.