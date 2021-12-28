Cornell Mann was sound asleep when he got the message from Cuonzo Martin.
The Missouri men’s basketball coach tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the matchup against No. 18 Kentucky, meaning one of his assistants has to step in. When Mann woke up Monday morning, he saw Martin’s text. Mann was the scout for the game. He was the next man up.
“It’s basketball; things do happen,” Mann said. “We understand exactly what coach wants us to do. We understand how things are supposed to go.”
Mann and the rest of the coaching staff have been with Martin for the duration of his five seasons in Missouri. Mann said the staff and players have done well in preparation for the Wildcats despite Martin’s positive test.
No players tested positive for the virus. An MU spokesperson said that it has not been standard practice to test vaccinated players but that Missouri decided to do so after it returned from the holiday break.
“I think we’re as prepared as anybody would be for this type of situation,” Mann said.
If ever there was going to be a difficult start to SEC play for Missouri, it likely would be Wednesday’s game. Kentucky was the preseason favorite to win the conference and is ranked No. 18 despite an early-season loss to now-No. 2 Duke and an upset by Notre Dame.
Since that loss to the Fighting Irish — the same day Missouri lost 102-65 to now-No. 6 Kansas — the Wildcats beat North Carolina, which is widely regarded as the second-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, 98-69 and Western Kentucky 95-60.
“They got it going right now in terms of everyone accepting roles and really doing their job to a T,” Mann said.
In the same time frame, the Tigers beat Utah 83-75 and lost to Illinois 88-63.
“I think the confidence level is at a decent position,” Mann said. “I think our guys understand that we are getting better. I think that they’re working their tail off to do so.
“Sometimes the scoreboard may trick you into thinking you’re not getting better, but we are getting better. Sometimes it’s incremental, sometimes in some pretty big spots. I think they feel that.”
Going against Kentucky provides a new test on a tough schedule for his young team, Mann noted. Mann said the Wildcats provide a “similar” test to that of Kansas and Illinois because of Oscar Tshiebwe, who grabbed 28 rebounds against Western Kentucky.
“This kid, Tshiebwe, is as good as any 5 man in the country, probably better than most 5 men, if not all 5 men in the country,” Mann said.
Kentucky is No. 2 in the country in offensive rebounds per game and is No. 1 in total rebounds per game, with a rebound margin good for No. 1. Tshiebwe is a big part of that, averaging 15 total per game. Kobe Brown is Missouri’s top rebounder with 8.9 per game.
One of the Tigers’ biggest strengths is their rebounding ability, but the Wildcats are better there statistically, making the boards one of the biggest keys to the game.
“The only thing you can do is fight,” Mann said. “I think our guys do a good job of blocking out. We’ve gotta have guys be physical and be the first to make the hit and have physical block-outs.”
Mann, a former point guard, said he wanted to see Missouri’s current points guards do a better job on the defensive end.
“Offensively, last game we got a lot of open shots. We’ve gotta knock those down,” Mann said. “But defensively we’ve gotta do a great job of keeping the ball from flying down the court at a speed, and we do that by defending.
“I think the challenge is real to the guys. I think they understand the challenge. And especially since we’ve been back. I know it’s only been two days, but they’ve been working their tail off to compete and get that thing figured out.”
Going in without their “leader” is always going to be difficult, Mann said. Martin will miss at least the game in Lexington, Kentucky.
It is possible that the SEC updates its COVID-19 isolation protocols after the CDC said asymptomatic people could leave isolation after five days.
In the second season of going through health and safety protocols, it has become a bit different, Mann said.
“In sports, you can be surprised ... at any moment of any day,” he said. “That can happen in general in sports, but you’re almost looking for it now. You’re almost looking for the next bad thing to happen. ... It does become more of a juggling act on a daily basis.
“We always talk about how sports, and (in) this case basketball, mirror society. I think it’s hard for everyone that’s going through it.”