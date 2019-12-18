Mark Smith has been the ball of energy Missouri men’s basketball can rely on this season.
Just look at his play from the Tigers’ past two games (and two wins) against Temple and Southern Illinois.
He had just seven points at Temple on Dec. 7, but three of those eluded Missouri from the mess of a fourth-straight loss. With the Tigers up 54-52 and three minutes to go, Smith sprinted from baseline-to-baseline off of a double screen, found a plethora of open space and buried a 3-pointer. The Owls never got within a score of the Tigers again.
Then against the Salukis, Smith was a man aflame. While the rest of his team went 1-for-14 from deep, he went 7-for-9 for a career-high 23 points, including a first-half stretch where he went on a 12-0 run by himself. There was no notice of fatigue in his legs as his teammates kept feeding him the ball. Smith was relied upon and delivered in his role to be the hot spark Missouri needed.
But as much as he’s saved the Tigers’ bacon this year, Smith by no means eats it much anymore. He’s instead dropped the sweets for spinach, and the carbs for cauliflower in a dramatic diet change from last year.
It’s the reason Smith leads the team in 12.9 points and 5 rebounds per game. His new eating habits led to a new-found tendency to be the Tigers’ personal version of the Energizer bunny.
“The diet changes really help my performance and just my condition,” Smith said. “I’m always feeling like I got energy and can recover quick if I get tired. I feel like I can play 40 minutes every night and my energy is just through the roof all the time.”
Smith’s lifestyle change started as he was recovering from a season-ending foot injury late in the 2018-19 season. Smith reached out to Nicodemus Christopher, the team’s director of athletic performance, for advice about what to and what not to put in his body in order to “take his game to the next level,” said Christopher.
No one said that clean eating had to mean extravagant or indulgent plates, though. So with Christopher’s help, thus began the daily ritual of grilled chicken and vegetables for Smith. Nevertheless, beyond the repetitiveness and blandness of such a dish, he stuck to it.
“I didn’t change anything in Mark’s habits. Mark made a conscious decision that he wanted to do everything that it took,” Christopher said. “Once he made that decision ... the rest was history from there, and I think it’s just really a testament to Mark being completely bought in.”
Smith, like every young adult, has certain favorite foods he wants from time to time. So Christopher put him on the “90-10 rule,” which means that as long as 90% of Smith’s meals fit within his goals, the other 10% of them can be used for cheat meals and junk food. And Smith definitely likes his junk food.
“It’s got to be chicken wings. Some type of chicken wings or tacos. I love them, them are my two favorite foods,” Smith said about his choice for a cheat meal. “Taqueria (Don Pancho), I love that place, their tacos are amazing. Sometimes I’ll get a milkshake (or a) slushie.”
But Smith eventually turned the 90-10 rule into a competition. Christopher and Smith have differing accounts of what the latter’s best streak of clean eating is (46 days for Smith), but Christopher said Smith eventually was trying to outlast him in a race to see who would cave for a cheat meal before the other.
“It’s a day-to-day conversation,” Christopher said of his talks with Smith. “(It was) ‘I’m going to last longer than you, you’re going to last longer than me,’ kind of bringing out the competitive nature in both of us. I think my biggest support was just exemplifying some of the principles that I was asking him to follow, and just being there along the journey with him.”
It’s all a bit of friendly competition, though, and Smith said he’s definitely tried to take on Christopher in a clean eating challenge more than once. Some of Smith’s teammates have even joined in on the challenge, as he remarked that guard Javon Pickett had also done a good job taking care of his body recently.
But overall, Smith said that beyond the benefits of treating food as fuel and keeping the body in check, the clean eating streaks build discipline. When more players are doing it and everyone is in the same fight, he believes that team bonding then skyrockets.
“We just try to compete in everything that we do, just keep our bodies right,” Smith said. “We’re always in the weight room ... I also think that’s a good team thing just to keep it competitive. Just all the conditioning that Coach Nic and I did and the sacrifices I made, I really see a big change. I like feeling like this all the time.”