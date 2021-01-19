Cuonzo Martin drew it up perfectly for Mark Smith.
Smith was oozing confidence. He sat patiently behind the 3-point line as his team inbounded the ball. He stood several feet from a screen that gave him just enough room to pull the trigger. As soon as Smith caught the ball, he had the green light. It was all net.
It was one of three 3-pointers in seven attempts Tuesday night for Smith, who had 18 points in Missouri’s 81-70 win over South Carolina at Mizzou Arena. The lack of hesitation with which he shot from deep was reminiscent of the remarkable stretch he had during nonconference play.
“Soon as the ball was coming he was ready to shoot,” Martin said .
Smith led the Tigers (9-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) in scoring in three of their first four games, but he saw a slump just five games in, after Illinois figured him out. After averaging 17.3 points through the Tigers’ first four games, Smith scored in double digits just once in the next six, in an 11-point outing at Arkansas that he paired with eight turnovers.
Smith had a stretch unlike any of Missouri’s starters has seen all season. His abrupt switch in performance was pivotal in the Tigers’ two SEC losses . He entered Tuesday shooting 33% from the floor in conference play, but he managed to get back into form against the Gamecocks (3-4, 1-2).
He was no longer gambling, taking tough shots in an untimely fashion while under the pressure of an opposing team’s run. Instead, he allowed the game to come to him.
His performance sparked the Tigers, who led by as many as 18 points and never trailed. While Smith gave Missouri a lift from the perimeter, Jeremiah Tilmon went to work inside, continuing his hot streak with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Those stats are becoming standard for Tilmon, who entered the game averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds in conference play. But Smith's return to form was a new wrinkle for Missouri, which is 6-0 when he scores in double figures.
“I put in a lot of work with my shot, so I knew eventually they would start falling,” Smith said. “I just didn’t know what game it would be.”
Even Smith’s misses were good signs. A Tyler Herro-esque moving 3-point attempt coming just after an inbounds pass was a sign of his confidence even after a prolonged slump.
“If you do it in practice, you’ve got the green light to do it in the game,” Martin said about the shot attempt.
The Tigers have been able to hide Smith’s recent poor performances through Tilmon's dominance. But South Carolina is no Tennessee or Alabama, and Smith will need to channel similar energy when the Tigers travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for a rematch with the Volunteers on Saturday.
Smith was limited to two shot attempts when Missouri hosted Tennessee on Dec. 30. He's at his best when he gets in rhythm and can find his spots early, and his performance Tuesday night showed what Missouri is capable of when he gets hot.
“You can’t leave Mark (Smith) open,” Tilmon said. “Especially when he’s hot. It opens up the floor for us a lot, because if he’s making shots, and I’m getting double teamed, it’s easy to just kick the ball out. … If you do have a hand in his face and he’s already hot, it’s lights out.”