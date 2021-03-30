Former Missouri guard Mark Smith announced his commitment to Kansas State on Tuesday via Instagram. He will join the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.
Smith started 24 of Missouri’s 26 games this season and was one of the Tigers’ main sharpshooters. He averaged 9.7 points per game on 37.2% shooting.
Smith joins a Wildcat squad in need of 3-point shooting. Kansas State — which finished this season with a 9-20 record— shot 30% from 3 , ranking 314th in the nation. Smith is a 35.3% 3-point shooter.
MU forward Ed Chang becomes fourth MU player to enter transfer portal
Missouri forward Ed Chang entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Chang, a junior, becomes the fourth Tiger to enter the transfer portal since Missouri’s NCAA Tournament loss against Oklahoma. He joins Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith and Parker Braun.
Chang’s decision doesn’t come as a surprise. He didn’t appear in any games this season after transferring from Salt Lake Community College. Chang played his freshman year at San Diego State, averaging 1.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.
Chang’s departure leaves the Tigers with three scholarships available and leaves Missouri with just four players from this season’s squad who haven’t entered the transfer portal. Those players are Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, Torrence Watson and Jordan Wilmore.