Cuonzo Martin likes what he’s seen so far.
Going into his fifth season at the helm of the Missouri men’s basketball program, Martin has almost an entirely new team at his disposal after graduations and players entering the transfer portal.
The only returning players from last season’s NCAA Tournament team are Javon Pickett, Kobe Brown and Jordan Wilmore. Redshirt freshman Sean Durugordon joined the team midway through the season to be around the program, but did not play.
The Tigers have played in two scrimmages behind closed doors against Oklahoma State and Creighton. Playing against two teams with notably different styles allowed Martin to get a look at his newly assembled team and a taste of what games with those new players will look like.
“I saw some good things,” Martin said. ... “I thought they were very productive against two quality opponents.”
Martin saw the game against Oklahoma State — known for its physical brand of basketball — as a good opportunity for his new players to get game experience.
“I thought it was beautiful ... especially the first five or 10 minutes, so our guys could see what that feels like,” Martin said. “Especially our younger guys. Guys who’ve been in college games know what it feels like.”
Missouri went into the scrimmages without having done much scouting on either team. The goal, Martin said, was for the Tigers to rely on what they had done in practice. While he didn’t think his team shot as well in the second game against Creighton, Martin was impressed with the overall display.
“In most cases, I thought our guys made good plays on both sides of the ball,” he said. “(I) thought we were aggressive getting into the paint. ... So, a lot of good things.”
Martin made note of Pickett and Wilmore playing well, specifically highlighting the former’s presence and experience and the latter’s rebounding. He was impressed with Kobe Brown and talked about how the freshmen, outside of the occasional “mistake here, mistake there,” have the ability to be productive coming into the season.
Oklahoma State and Creighton will be good references for Martin and his staff to look back on before the season begins against Central Michigan at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Mizzou Arena.
“It was two good signs to play against two quality opponents,” Martin said. “Different styles, different approaches — I thought our guys were very productive from start to finish.”
While the scores of the two games are likely to stay away from the public’s ear, Martin was pleased with the effort and produced a cheerful grin when asked about the scores.
“I liked the way our guys finished up, I will say that,” Martin said. “I think both sides got out what we were trying to get out of it.”
As the preseason rounds out and the circled dates on the calendar inch closer, Martin and his Tigers are preparing for another run toward March, with the goal to “go out and win every game.”
“We’re ready to play,” Martin said. “I’m ready to play a game, and I think they are too.”