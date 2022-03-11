TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will not return next season, a team spokesperson confirmed. The Tigers finished 12-21 this season and bowed out of the second round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein had the news first, citing sources.
Sources: Missouri has parted ways with Cuonzo Martin.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 11, 2022
“Coach Martin represented the University with an extremely high level of class and dignity,” MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release. “He is a man of high character whom I have the upmost respect for, and we are grateful for his contributions to our program, on and off the floor. He is not only a coach, but is a teacher, and he has impacted the lives of every student-athlete who came through the program over the last five years. We wish him, Roberta, and their family nothing but the best in the future.”
Martin, a native of St. Louis who grew up across the river in East St. Louis, Illinois, finished with a 78-77 record as Missouri coach and made two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Tigers lost in the first round in both of those tournaments.
His first season at Missouri was met with promise when he landed then-five-star recruit and current Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. and his brother, Jontay Porter. Both suffered from injury problems during their time in Columbia and that early promise quickly faded away.
The 2021-22 season was the sixth in program history that ended with 20 or more losses and the fourth since 2014. Martin joined the Tigers in 2017, when former coach Kim Anderson was relieved of his duties.
Martin was asked about his future following the season-ending defeat to LSU on Thursday.
"I'm at peace with whatever," Martin said Thursday. "If that's the best thing for both parties, that's the best thing for both parties. I won't waste any time with that. Whatever happens, happens."
Reed-Francois said after the loss that she would have a meeting with Martin in the days after the tournament.
Martin had two years remaining on his original contract. Missouri cannot fire him without cause until after April 30 because of his NCAA Tournament appearances, meaning a mutual decision was reached. The buyout of the contract at that point was set at $6 million.
Missouri finished under .500 in three of Martin's five seasons at the helm. Last season, the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25 before a late collapse saw them crash out of the rankings and lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Oklahoma.
This season, Missouri lost seven games by 20 or more points. In the four games against their border rivals in Kansas, Illinois and Arkansas, the Tigers lost by a combined score of 353-228. Missouri lost to fellow UM System school Kansas City 80-66 in the second game of the season.
Per reports, former North Carolina point guard Eddie Fogler will lead the search for a new coach. Fogler was head coach at Wichita State, Vanderbilt and South Carolina. The same reports state that potential replacements include North Texas' Grant McCasland, Drake's Darian DeVries and Baylor assistant Jerome Tang.
Fogler assisted Reed-Francois' search for a coach at UNLV that led to the Rebels hiring T.J. Otzelberger, who is now the coach at Iowa State.
“I believe that Mizzou is one of the best men’s basketball coaching jobs in the country,” Reed-Francois said in the release. "Our University is the flagship institution of our great state and a member of the Southeastern Conference, the premier league in college athletics. We are located in a recruiting hotbed and there’s incredible alignment between our department and our President and Board of Curators. We have — and will — continue to invest in our men’s basketball program and I look forward to introducing the new leader of our program to our community in the near future. We will work quickly and expeditiously to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”
A national search for Martin's replacement will begin immediately.
Prior to his time at Missouri, Martin coached at Missouri State, Tennessee and California.
"There's not a finer coach in the business than Coach Martin," current Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "If I had a son, I have said it before, I would love for him to play for him."
Barnes said he feels that Martin a good coach and that if he were an athletic director, Martin would be one of the first people he'd call about a coaching job. He also mentioned that Martin gave him advice about the job at Tennessee and that he heard nothing but good things about the job from his predecessor.
Barnes also mentioned that he asked Martin for personal advice on how to be a good grandfather for his two adopted Black grandchildren.
"It saddens me, to be honest with you, because, again, he is not just a guy that I have competed against," Barnes said, "but a guy that, like I said, has given me wonderful advice over the years in a lot of different areas."