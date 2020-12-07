It has been a good week for Missouri men’s basketball.
Two members of Missouri’s program received honors for this past week’s performances. Senior guard Mark Smith was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists while shooting 52.6% from the field in the Tigers’ wins over Oregon and Wichita State.
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin was named National Coach of the Week by ESPN. Martin has led his group to a 3-0 start, the program’s best since 2013.
Missouri began its week Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska, against then-No. 21 Oregon, leaving with a convincing win and a few more believers than when it arrived. The Tigers didn’t stop there, snagging a true road win against Wichita State on Sunday.
The pair of wins have the team ranked No. 42 in the country by KenPom. The Tigers didn’t make the AP Top 25 this week, but received 19 votes in the poll.
Missouri will look to improve to 5-0 this week with pivotal games against Liberty and No. 6 Illinois.