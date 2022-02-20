Missouri men's basketball has been in way too many close games to know that almost doesn't cut it to win in the Southeastern Conference.
MU almost did enough to secure a win at home against Mississippi State but didn't complete the effort, falling just short and losing 58-56.
After the forward-trio of Tolu Smith, D.J. Jeffries and Garrison Brooks combined for 38 points in Friday's blowout 68-49 win over MU, coach Cuonzo Martin knew he needed to find an answer to limiting the trio in less than two days.
“We didn’t do a great job on those bigs on low blocks (to) keep them off the block, blocking them out, being physical down there,” Martin said after Friday's loss. “We didn’t impose our will, and I think that’s what made the difference in this game.”
But instead of introducing defensive schemes or making adjustments to the game plan, Martin chose rather to emphasize the focus on the Bulldogs' front court.
"We just understood how physical they are. I think that was the biggest adjustment," Martin said.
And the mental emphasis on focus almost worked.
Smith's 16 points Friday killed the Tigers. Getting to the free-throw line eight times, he not only found a way to get easy points but put MU in foul trouble. And considering the Tigers have only been playing with eight available players in the past four games, foul trouble hits harder.
But nonetheless, the greater emphasis on Smith reduced him to half of his scoring production from two nights ago. Finishing with only six points on 1-5 shooing, Martin was able to neutralize the key threat.
Along with Smith, Jeffries struggled to find his rhythm in Mizzou Arena as well. On Friday, Jeffries put the Tigers in for trouble. On Sunday, the Tigers gave him a piece of his own medicine and got him in foul trouble early. The 20 minutes of playing time is eight minutes less than his average. And without those extra eight minutes, Jeffries only was able to get six points.
Though the new strategy worked for Smith and Jeffries, it didn't work for containing Brooks. Brooks' 11 points was second on the team behind star guard Iverson Molinar, who had 16 .
It wasn't just the scoring that made the difference, it was also Brooks' ability to get key offensive rebounds. In tight games, everything matters. And the six second-chance points proved to be enough to outlast the Tigers.
It is easy in hindsight to think that maybe introducing schemes and adjustments might've been more efficient. But what Martin probably didn't want to do was put too much attention on the front court. With Molinar averaging 18.3 points, the increased attention on the bigs might've allowed for the guard to have a career night.
Hopefully Martin can find a positive takeaway or two from the improved defensive performance from his front court tonight considering the Tigers are going to have to deal with quality big men for the rest of the season. But if the Tigers want to get wins, they are going to have to lock in and not settle for almost.