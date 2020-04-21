Feel like re-living the Norm Stewart days? Mediacom has you covered.
The channel is offering reruns of Missouri men's basketball games from its days in the Big Eight Conference. The same game will be shown twice in one week, first at 7 p.m. Thursday, then at 2 p.m. Saturday.
This week's contest is a 1993 regular season matchup between Missouri and the Iowa State Cyclones, coached by former National Coach of the Year Johnny Orr.
The channel may show classics from other Missouri sports in the coming weeks.
The games can be seen on channel MC22 on local TV and channel 722 or 22 on Mediacom cable TV.