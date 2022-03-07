The SEC men’s basketball season is nearing its finishing point. With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the conference tournament in Tampa, Florida, provides one final opportunity for teams to improve their seeding, play themselves in or play themselves out.
With the conclusion of the women’s SEC Tournament ending with Kentucky as a shock champion, the stage for upsets has been set.
The SEC has been one of the more difficult conferences to predict this season, with only Georgia’s last-place finish being predicted accurately in the preseason poll.
Players to watch
Auburn, Jabari Smith: With Auburn, it’s difficult to narrow their success down to one player. Walker Kessler may be the best big in the country and the supporting cas+t around him and Smith has created an obvious threat for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Smith is projected as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The freshman playmaker averages 17 points per game on 44% shooting from the field. If he can play to that level in Tampa, the Tigers could be primed for a title run.
Tennessee, Kennedy Chandler: Tennessee is largely built around Chandler. Another freshman who is projected as a first-round draft pick, Chandler’s shooting and passing capabilities make him an all-round threat on the offensive end.
Kentucky, Oscar Tshiebwe: The Wildcats are loaded with talent and could win the tournament. Had they not suffered key injuries at different points of the season, they could have won the regular season title.
A lot of that comes from Tshiebwe, who averages 17 points and 15 rebounds. His 474 total rebounds leads the country and is 56 ahead of Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq in second place. That has been crucial to Kentucky’s success.
Arkansas, JD Notae: There are few players in the SEC who can shoot as well as Notae. The Razorbacks are a contender to win the conference tournament in large part because of the scoring threat he provides.
If Arkansas makes another deep tournament run, Notae is the player who will get it there.
LSU, Xavier Pinson: Though he shoots less than he did at Missouri, Pinson has been vital to LSU’s success. He averages almost two more assists per game than he did in his final season in Columbia and is more than capable of putting up high scoring numbers.
Alabama, Jaden Shackelford: There are few teams with as strange of a resume as Alabama. With wins against Gonzaga and Tennessee but losses to Georgia and Missouri, the Crimson Tide boast a confusing combination of wins and losses.
Shackelford has been crucial to their wins. He averages 16.6 points per game and creates open looks for teammates with his passes and the attention he garners from opposing defenses.
South Carolina, Erik Stevenson: The Gamecocks have struggled since their 2017 Final Four run. This season went slightly better than expected, but that doesn’t say much when the expectations were low.
Stevenson is the only player to start every game this season for South Carolina. That steady hand and leadership will be important for a team with one of the most frail bubbles left in the field.
Texas A&M, Quenton Jackson: The Aggies started SEC play hot with four straight wins, but they fell out of form and now sit eighth in the conference. However, A&M still have slim tournament hopes.
Jackson is fresh off winning SEC Player of the Week after averaging 23 points against Alabama and Mississippi State. He’ll need to play that well for the Aggies to get to the NCAA Tournament.
Florida, Colin Castleton: The Gators’ midseason struggles came when Castleton was injured and that may be the reason they miss out on the NCAA Tournament. Those hopes are still alive, and Castleton’s production could get Florida into the ig ance. He was the main catalyst for the Gators’ upset-win over thenNo. 3 Auburn.
Mississippi State, Iverson Molinar: The Bulldogs may be disappointed with a 10th-place finish in the regular season, but Molinar is not the reason for that.
He averages 17.8 points per game and has been the reason for MSU’s success throughout the season.
Vanderbilt, Scotty Pippen Jr.: The Commodores live and die by Pippen’s success. His 20.5 points per game leads the conference, and is underrated on the defensive end with two steals per game.
Missouri, Javon Pickett: In a season of lows, Pickett has been a high point. Since suffering a head injury against Iowa State on Jan. 29, he led the Tigers in scoring in all but one game following his two-game absence.
Coach Cuonzo Martin said Pickett should be a second-team All-SEC selection, and he needs to play to that level for Missouri to make a run.
Ole Miss, Jarkel Joiner: The Rebels have struggled throughout the season,alhough having some key players, Joiner included, out with injury for portions of the season didn’t help.
Joiner’s 13.3 points per game were badly missed throughout the season, and having those back could be vital for a potential run.
Georgia, Kario Oquendo: The Bulldogs are not good. Their only conference win came against Alabama and was subsequently followed by 11 consecutive losses. Oquendo, however, has been a bright spot.
He is Georgia’s leading scorer and is capable of a highlight play. If the Bulldogs are to upset Vanderbilt on opening night, he’ll have to come up big.
Teams to watch
Favorite, Auburn: The Tigers won the regular season for a reason. Smith, Kessler and company were dominant in most games throughout the season. While Auburn is not immune to an upset, it’s won tough games and was the No. 1 team in the country for a time.
The Tigers have the pieces for a deep run under coach Bruce Pearl, but they are also prone for a bad performance from time to time. See the games against Missouri and Georgia as examples.
Sleeper, Florida: The Gators had high expectations early in the season but have fallen short. In large part that can be blamed on Castleton’s injury, and with him back Florida has the chance for a run.
With Myreon Jones and the rest of the team capable of putting wins together, the Gators could be set for a rematch in the quarterfinals with an Auburn team they’ve already beaten this season.