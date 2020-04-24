Cullen VanLeer previewed his future during his senior year on the Missouri men's basketball team.
An off-and-on starting guard during his Tigers playing career from 2015-18, he suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale of his junior year and medically retired in the offseason.
But while his days putting on a Missouri uniform were over, a new avenue opened up simultaneously: coaching.
As his athletic scholarship was still honored, VanLeer spent his final year on the team pinned to the Tigers' bench, picking up pointers and gaining a new perspective on the game from a coach's point of view. After graduating in 2019 with a degree in secondary education, he immediately took an assistant job at his prep alma mater (Pacific) under his father, John, and bided his time for a full-time job.
That full-time job wouldn't take long to get.
This week VanLeer was named the head coach of the boys basketball team at Owensville High School, where he'll also work as the golf coach and as a middle school health and physical education teacher. Despite his youth (he's 23 years old), VanLeer applied for the position after John retired and quickly snagged an interview, saying it was a "no-brainer" to take the position once he was offered.
"(My Dad) retired, so I started looking for teaching positions elsewhere," VanLeer said. "Owensville opened up ... it's in the same conference of where I went to high school at, so I kind of know about its good, rich history. I have a bunch of good mentors that I can lean on. From there, hopefully (I'll) create a successful program that players enjoy and look back on and realize that they learned some life lessons."
Owensville won Missouri State High School Activities Association championships back in 1966 and 1974, but the Dutchmen have fallen on hard times lately with no winning seasons since 2011.
This year's team finished a measly 9-16 overall, but VanLeer pointed out that seven players who saw varsity minutes will return for the 2020-21 season. He hasn't yet been able to assemble a physical team meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing Missouri schools for the year, but the moment he gets an all-clear, VanLeer is going to go to work.
"Hopefully we can get going," VanLeer said. "(I'll) hopefully get some film from last year and start developing a plan, then hopefully we'll get some summer workouts. This coronavirus stuff is going on ... our first time really working on stuff being at practice, that would kind of set us back a little bit. But we're going to go about everything with energy and effort every day, and hopefully that can create some success for us."
The athletic director who hired him, Ryan Okenfuss, knew VanLeer was the man for the job during his interview. Every question Okenfuss had, VanLeer had an answer and a plan for, and he came away impressed by VanLeer and his attention to minute details.
"He was confident in his knowledge of the game," Okenfuss said. "He came in with a plan. He had a distinct vision of what he wanted his program to look like. Everything from how he expected the kids to come off the floor when there's a substitution to having specific jobs for his assistant coaches during the game. Being that detail-oriented is something I'm expecting from someone who has been coaching for eight or 10 years."
There were two prominent coaching influences that VanLeer cited for how he'll conduct his own program: his father John VanLeer and Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin.
Cullen had a legendary prep career playing under his father, breaking Pacific's all-time scoring record and earning the state's Class 4 Player of the Year award in 2015. John VanLeer, who began coaching at Pacific before Cullen was even born, gave tips and advice to his son all throughout his career as the two chatted about basketball "all the time," said Cullen.
But praise was high, too, for Martin. As he watched his senior year unfold from the bench, VanLeer took heavier note of the mannerisms, strategies and life lessons shown by Martin and his staff. VanLeer expressed that the way Martin "expects the most" out of his players every day is one of his core philosophies and a pillar of his coaching style.
Now a head coach himself, VanLeer will turn those coaching influences into his own style.
"(Cuonzo) is one of the best, in my opinion, in the college game," VanLeer said. "He's not just about basketball, it's about teaching life. He did a lot of motivational stuff for us, as well. Players are taken care of. He expects the most of them, but he's also there for them when they need him. It's something I plan on carrying on in my program."