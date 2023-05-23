Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver forward and former Tolton star and Missouri player Michael Porter Jr. (1) shakes hands with forward Aaron Gordon in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr., who suited up, albeit briefly, for Missouri during the 2017-18 season, is heading to the 2023 NBA Finals. This comes after the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the best-of-seven series. The Nuggets will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series.

Porter played a key role in helping the Nuggets reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The team did reach the American Basketball Association Finals during the 1975-76 season, a year before joining the NBA.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu